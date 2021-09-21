changing-facetime-caller-id-on-mac

FaceTime is a native application on Apple devices (iPhone, iPad and Mac) that allows you to make voice calls, over the internet or phone signal, through the continuity feature. Thus, even when using a Mac, the user can use his phone number in calls without needing the iPhone.

In this sense, if you use FaceTime as your main application to make calls to other people, or to participate in group meetings, you may want the phone number not to appear in calls. After all, preserving privacy is essential, especially to avoid unwanted calls or messages.

The best alternative, then, is to use your email associated with your Apple ID in calls through the app. That is, you can continue using FaceTime, but sensitive information (personal phone number) will remain hidden.

Want to catch up on the best tech news of the day? Go and subscribe to our new channel on youtube, Canaltech News. Every day a summary of the main news in the tech world for you! Follow below the step by step we have prepared for you to change your FaceTime caller ID on your Mac. same procedure on the iPhone, access the article that Canaltech has prepared for you at this link. How to Change Caller ID on Mac

Step 1: open the FaceTime app on the Mac. To do this, you can go to the Finder, then to “Applications” and open FaceTime.

Open FaceTime on Mac – Screenshot: Thiago Furquim (Canaltech)

Step 2: in the menu bar, go to “FaceTime” > “Preferences…”.

Open the FaceTime app preferences – Screenshot: Thiago Furquim (Canaltech)

Step 3:

In “Start new calls from:”, choose another default caller ID.