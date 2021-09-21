today-is-arbor-day!-get-to-know-3-technology-initiatives

Every year, on the day 80 September is the Day of the Tree in Brazil. The creation of this date arose from the need to make people aware of the importance of trees for the environment. Therefore, this date is intended to protect forests against questionable environmental proposals and especially against deforestation. Ah! And the day 21 of September was chosen because it coincides with the arrival of spring here at Brazil, which starts the very next day.

In recent years, the imbalance of ecosystems caused by human influence has caused major impacts on the climate and generated serious environmental problems. In 2009, for example, the Amazon suffered its greatest number of fires in the last few 14 years, older than 2.300 fire spots.

So, this situation reinforces the need for initiatives to promote the conservation of trees and protection of biodiversity . After all, even small actions can make a big difference for future generations. Therefore, today I came to show you some technological initiatives that aim to conserve the environment.