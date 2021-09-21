former-apple-engineer-trying-to-unlock-the-m1's-secrets-by-reverse-engineering

Marking a new phase for the Cupertino giant, the Apple M1 was developed to take the place of Intel processors, for a long time limited by the lithograph of 14 nm and the high heating, giving room for greater integration between the device components of the branding and delivering greater control to the company in aspects such as updates and compatible software.

The bet had excellent results and rocked the market, delivering impressive performance with unbeatable efficiency, showing the capacity of the ARM architecture and even giving work to desktop solutions from companies like AMD and Intel itself, which in theory, should be ma is powerful than the M1 given the best thermal and energy limits.

Still without a direct competitor capable of delivering the same levels of performance and efficiency, Apple’s proprietary processor continues to fascinate users, fans and enthusiasts, in addition to a few developers, who are working to get the best out of the chip. Interestingly, among them is one of the former engineers of the Cupertino giant, Maynard Handley, who has just released an extensive document evaluating the component.

Apple M1 undergoes reverse engineering process