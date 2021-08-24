Banco do Brasil releases WhatsApp to issue bills and monitor payments

Banco do Brasil (BB) announced that, as of this Monday (23), it allows its customers to use WhatsApp as a way to make bank charges. According to the company, the communicator can be used to record bills, make instruction commands and inquire about payments.

The entire process is done through a conversation with the number that the BB uses on the communicator: (61) 4004-0001. It houses the PJ Specialist, the bank’s virtual assistant, which can be added by typing “#PJ” (without the asterisks) and then writing “I need to register a bank slip” and informing the payer’s data (CPF, full name, address and complement) and payment details (amount and maturity).

Image: Press Release/Marcelo Camargo/Agência Brasil

As soon as the customer confirms the information, the bank slip will be generated and can already be sent to the payer, either by WhatsApp or other means of communication. Checking the payment status of the bank slips can be done by sending the phrase “I need to consult a bank slip” to the assistant, which also allows modifications to documents already created through the command “I need to change a bank slip”.

Help small entrepreneurs

According to Pedro Bramont, digital business director at Banco do Brasil, the tool appears as a way to make life easier for small entrepreneurs. In addition to using the Facebook-owned communicator to communicate with customers and arrange product delivery, they now also have the option to generate payment documents quickly and securely.

“In other words, we are helping our PJ client to increase their chance of receiving payments with a solution that is extremely simple and easy, supported by artificial intelligence”, explains Bramont. Launched in 2020, BB’s Legal Specialist also provides assistance on credit, working capital, securities discounts, payrolls, check discounts, checking accounts and credit cards for legal entities, as well as balance, statement and limit queries of the card.

