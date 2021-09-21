shared-cars-become-a-trend-in-europe-and-factories-have-to-adapt

One of the most popular services in the automotive market is subscription cars. Known in other places as car sharing, the feature allows automakers and rental companies to rent cars directly to consumers for a longer period, whether new or used. And to keep the vehicles always running and with fewer mechanical problems, companies are investing heavily in their own maintenance workshops.

One of the most emblematic cases is that of Renault, which, through its subsidiary company, Mobilize, offers the Zity sharing service. It provides used vehicles with preventive maintenance carried out in a space called “re-factory”, which is nothing more than a mega workshop with factory structure and which was designed to take care of these cars and leave them as new for work.

This space, located in Flins, France, was once the home of cars like the Renault Zoe and the Nissan Micra, that is, it has all the necessary equipment for repairs to the automobiles used in the sharing program. With cars with less and less problems, the company is able to place more units on the streets and, consequently, profit more from the subscription by customers.

