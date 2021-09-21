shared-cars-become-a-trend-in-europe-and-factories-have-to-adapt

One of the most popular services in the automotive market is subscription cars. Known in other places as car sharing, the feature allows automakers and rental companies to rent cars directly to consumers for a longer period, whether new or used. And to keep the vehicles always running and with fewer mechanical problems, companies are investing heavily in their own maintenance workshops.
One of the most emblematic cases is that of Renault, which, through its subsidiary company, Mobilize, offers the Zity sharing service. It provides used vehicles with preventive maintenance carried out in a space called “re-factory”, which is nothing more than a mega workshop with factory structure and which was designed to take care of these cars and leave them as new for work.
This space, located in Flins, France, was once the home of cars like the Renault Zoe and the Nissan Micra, that is, it has all the necessary equipment for repairs to the automobiles used in the sharing program. With cars with less and less problems, the company is able to place more units on the streets and, consequently, profit more from the subscription by customers.
“Whether to carry out maintenance or repair services, the immobilization of a car sharing vehicle is a cost factor that, if not controlled, can quickly increase from exponentially”, says Gilles Normand, Director of Vehicles at Mobilize, in a statement sent by Renault, reinforcing the message that vehicles of this service must always be active.
To ensure the quality of service, dedicated professionals and properly trained by Renault are responsible for carrying out maintenance operations, such as bodywork, painting, removal and application. adhesive or cleaning. And a detail that does not go unnoticed: a stock of spare parts is permanently available, which speeds up the entire process.
According to Mobilize, the cars are for a maximum of seven days out of service when repair is requested, regardless of whether it is an electric or combustion model. In addition to Paris, Boulogne-Billancourt and Clichy, Zity is present in cities close to the French capital, such as Issy-les-Moulineaux, Meudon, Sèvres and Vanves. Used cars are the electric Renault Zoe and Dacia Spring.
In Brazil, Renault operates in the car sharing segment with the Renault On Demand, but offers only brand new vehicles and with plans starting at R$1.573 monthly for Renault Kwid and go up to R$ 2.800 for Duster.
Source: Renault
