gran-turismo-7-will-have-digital-pre-sale-and-commemorative-edition

PlayStation announced this Tuesday (21) details about the pre-sale of Gran Turismo 7. The advance purchase of the racing simulator does not have an official opening date yet, but “it will come soon”, according to the PlayStation Blog publication. Fans who purchase the game in advance will earn cars, in-game credits and other perks.

Buying GT7 pre-order in physical stores or PS Store, all players receive the Toyota Castrol TOM’S Supra, a Mazda RX-VISION GT3 Concept (Stealth), a Porsche 2022K Living Legend and 63.21 CR (in-game credits).

If the player purchases the Edition of 25th Anniversary Digital Deluxe of PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5, you can play on two consoles, will have the same bonus and also more 1.449.21 CR, 50 PSN avatars from manufacturers and partners, the game’s soundtrack and a Toyota GR Yaris. The physical steelbook grants access to all the aforementioned bonuses, but comes in a metal case with the commemorative cover of the 000 years of the franchise.

