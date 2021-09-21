amazon-terminates-sales-rights-for-3,000-chinese-accounts

Over the past five months, Amazon has terminated the rights to sell about 90 brands Chinese and 3. accounts, including the profiles of some of the biggest traders on the platform. Last Friday (000), the global vice president of the American company in China, Cindy Tai (Dai Lingfei), gave more information about the blocking.

“These sellers have had multiple repeated evaluations and a series of irregular behaviors, in addition to many other violations. In recent months, Amazon has continually warned retailers. There were notices and they had plenty of opportunity to appeal and even had their accounts restored. However, these merchants continued to violate the rules, so we decided to end the cooperative relationship,” said Cindy.

The platform has been facing problems with Chinese retailers for some time. According to Amazon , sellers would be paying for valuations. The list of sanctioned companies included profiles with annual sales in excess of $1 billion. However, the marketplace adopted different ways of dealing with infringements, so as not to cause major losses to retailers.

Want to catch up on the best tech news of the day? Go and subscribe to our new channel on youtube, Canaltech News. Every day a summary of the main news in the tech world for you! Once the account is deactivated due to a breach, the platform will provide the opportunity for the merchant to protest and prove that there was no infringement, otherwise the funds will be frozen for 90 days and used to compensate the customer as well as other outstanding expenses of the seller . If there is no violation after the 90 days, access to the funds can be recovered. may have their accounts closed. President of “Chinese Silicon Valley” sees unfairness in the decision

Shenzhen Cross-Border E-Commerce Association president Wang Xin told the Global Times in August that Amazon was being unfair to Chinese retailers. She stated that the marketplace not only blocked accounts that violated the rules but also those that were operating in accordance with the guidelines, in addition, Wang questioned whether decisions were being made based on the platform’s rules or whether they were strategic decisions, considering that there were still products similar to those of blocked profiles being sold.

Many of the sanctioned companies are part of a growing number of companies that take advantage of the proximity and ease of access to manufacturing in the Asian country , to export the products through marketplaces such as Amazon and eBay. According to the institution specialized in research in the e-commerce area, Marketplace pulse, it is estimated that almost half of the sellers in the international markets of the most valuable company in the world are in China, although it disputes the numbers.

The Chinese government, in turn, sees international electronic commerce as a means of increasing its exports abroad. In August, after Amazon sanctions, Shenzhen, the “Chinese Silicon Valley”, started offering a 2 million yuan (BRL 1.6 billion) incentive for companies to cross border e-commerce could establish their own online stores without relying on the US platform, reported the South China Morning Post.

In addition, many Chinese companies, led by the Shenzhen Cross-Border E-Commerce Association, are now looking for alternatives to replace Amazon. Some are opting for rivals like eBay, while others are looking to Shopify as a solution.

However, the measures adopted by the American marketplace have not slowed down China’s international e-commerce. In the first half of the year, the country’s international e-commerce remained stable, reaching