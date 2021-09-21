honor-announces-event-to-launch-new-television,-notebook,-cell-phone-and-more

Honor, a Chinese brand of electronic devices, published a teaser of its next event that should take place on the day 20 of September. The company is expected to introduce several new products, of various types and sizes.

Event is scheduled for the day 26 of September, with the presentation of at least four products (Image: Disclosure/Honor)

The image shows a series of mysterious items lined up, but it is possible to identify what each one is about, even if without so much detail. The biggest product — located at the edges of the image — must be the new Smart Screen X2 television, which will have a display with support for more than 1,07 billion colors, and possible versions with about 43 inches.