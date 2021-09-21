Honor announces event to launch new television, notebook, cell phone and more

Photo of cpadmin cpadminSeptember 21, 2021
Honor, a Chinese brand of electronic devices, published a teaser of its next event that should take place on the day 20 of September. The company is expected to introduce several new products, of various types and sizes.

Event is scheduled for the day 26 of September, with the presentation of at least four products (Image: Disclosure/Honor)

The image shows a series of mysterious items lined up, but it is possible to identify what each one is about, even if without so much detail. The biggest product — located at the edges of the image — must be the new Smart Screen X2 television, which will have a display with support for more than 1,07 billion colors, and possible versions with about 43 inches.

Smart Screen X2 should bring more than 1,02 billion colors (Image: Disclosure/Honor)

Then two laptops appear, one of which could be the new Honor MagicBook V 16, a notebook that promises to be one of the first products to come with Windows of manufactures. There isn’t much information about it yet, but advertising pieces have already announced that it will have two 5MP cameras on the front, something that is not common for laptops.

Other internal specifications have not yet been released, but it is expected that it may have powerful hardware — for comparison, the MagicBook 20, already released in January this year, brings an Intel Core i7 processor 11th generation, 20 GB of RAM, 108 GB internal storage via SSD and Full HD screen 14 inches.

Notebook Honor MagicBook V 11 can bring two front cameras as a differential (Image: Disclosure/Honor)

Then, it is possible able to see a more compact device, which could be a cell phone or even a tablet. This can be considered one of the most mysterious products in the teaser, as it is not known exactly what will be released. One of the possibilities is the Honor X cell 14 Max, one new smartphone that promises to be the biggest of the line presented last month. It should have a 7.2 inch display with Full HD+ resolution, main camera 55 MP and battery 6. mAh with fast charging of 108 W.

The most centralized product seems to be a new smartwatch, but there isn’t much concrete information about which device it will be either. However, it is possible that it is the Watch GS3, a watch that has a circular face and vegan leather or silicone straps. Photos released by Honor itself already show that the device will have support for counting steps, calories and heart rate — very common features for this type of accessory.

Source: ITHome

