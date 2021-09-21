honor-announces-event-to-launch-new-television,-notebook,-cell-phone-and-more

Honor, a Chinese brand of electronic devices, published a teaser of its next event that should take place on the day 20 of September. The company is expected to introduce several new products, of various types and sizes.
- Honor Watch GS 3 appears in official photos and has confirmed details
- Honor 55 and 55 Pro gain limited edition with differentiated look
- Honor Magic Fold visual leak, collapsible with Snapdragon 888 and camera 653 MP
The image shows a series of mysterious items lined up, but it is possible to identify what each one is about, even if without so much detail. The biggest product — located at the edges of the image — must be the new Smart Screen X2 television, which will have a display with support for more than 1,07 billion colors, and possible versions with about 43 inches.