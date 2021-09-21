productive-failure-makes-learning-2x-faster,-study-shows

What is the best way to learn new content? In general, let us consider that it is necessary to know theory first and then practice. However, a new Swiss study noted that this rule doesn’t work so well most of the time. It is even more likely that someone will learn better by initially dealing with practical issues and experiencing productive failure.

Study in the morning and take a nap. evening? Beware: this can affect your learning

Student’s Day: 6 tips to get back to school with your head on track How the internet can help you study physics

Published in the scientific journal Review of Educational Research, meta-analysis — study that compares results of other research on the subject — from the Federal Institute of Technology in Zurich (ETHZ) analyzed 43 studies done previously. All questioned which learning strategy is more effective: instruction before practice or vice versa.

Productive failure can be a good alternative for school education, according to Swiss research (Image: Reproduction/Laughter81/Envato) “If you want to achieve optimal learning outcomes, it’s best to first solve a problem that is specifically relevant to a topic before exploring the underlying principles,” says Manu Kapur, professor at ETHZ and one of the authors of the meta-analysis. In these cases, learning occurs through the concept called productive failure. Want to catch up on the best tech news of the day? Go and subscribe to our new channel on youtube, Canaltech News. Every day a summary of the main news from the tech world for you!

Understand the research on the best way to learn

During the study, the researchers investigated how well school-age and college-age students understood the concepts of the subjects of mathematics, physics, chemistry, biology, and medicine. In addition, they sought to assess whether these students were able to apply their knowledge successfully. It is worth noting that the study did not consider the ability to learn reading or writing, nor the human sciences, so the findings may have a practical limit.

Almost half (

Back to top button