social-network-promotes-contest-to-lead-fans-to-chat-with-orkut-buyukkokten

Have you ever thought about exchanging an idea with Orkut Buyukkokten, the creator of the extinct and legendary social network of the same name and founder of Hello? For this is closer to becoming a reality. Between the days 15 and 30 in September, Hello will promote a contest among users to encourage connections, generate conversations and strengthen friendships among Brazilians whose prize is a conversation with the legend of social networks.
To participate, just have a complete Hello app profile with all validated information, be a level 3 or higher member, and post a creative jot (post) about why you should be the one to talk to Orkut. There are no limits to creativity, so letting your imagination run wild should help.
3rd place: 3 winners will get a video message from 15 seconds.
If you just created a profile there, know that the way to level up is by sharing your creations, experiences or recent thoughts, as well as commenting, tagging posts with heart and participating in communities. The more you interact within the network, the more experience you will accumulate to grow to higher levels.
Those interested in participating can join the network and search the “Chat with Orkut” community for see what’s going on there and even get some inspiration to produce your own content. The Hello app is free and can be downloaded directly from the Google Play Store — there is no iOS version.
