how-to-see-who-has-read-your-messages-on-telegram

The Telegram (Android l iOS l Web l Desktop) is known for boasting many functions and above all customization options. Generally, the messenger goes ahead of competitors, launching new features that are not yet available in other applications. But, as every rule comes with an exception, so far it has not been possible to see who has read your messages in Telegram groups — a possibility that has been present on WhatsApp for a long time.

The feature was released through a post on the messenger’s official blog in the last Sunday (19). As detailed by the Telegram, the novelty is compatible with “small” groups — a concrete number for this limit has not yet been informed.

In addition, the company made it clear that it has no interest in maintaining all records of what the user sees. Therefore, read receipts will only be available for 7 days after sending the message. For now, the function is restricted to the mobile version of the messenger. To understand how to use it, check the step by step below.

Step 1: Access a Telegram group and to test the functionality, tap the message bar to write something. Write a message to get started. (Image: Kris Gaiato/Screenshot)

Step 2: Once this is done, select the submit button, represented by an up arrow. The function is located on the far right of the screen. Send the message with the indicated button. (Image: Kris Gaiato/Screenshot)

Step 3: Now tap and hold the sent message to view available actions as well as read receipts. Click on the message and hold. (Image: Kris Gaiato/Screenshot)