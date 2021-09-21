How to lock your iPhone with the broken side switch

Locking the iPhone screen is one of the most basic functions and certainly the most used on the device. After all, waiting for the screen to turn off automatically can consume a lot of power from the device. But, how to lock it like the broken side button?

Canaltech, we’ve already taught you how to turn off your iPhone without using the physical buttons. However, if you only need to lock the screen when the phone is not being used, you will need to resort to another method.

One of the simplest ways is to use the Assistive Touch feature, which displays a floating button on the iPhone screen designed to adapt to the user’s physical needs, simulating gestures and other combinations. Among the features, there is also the possibility to lock the screen.

To learn how to activate Assistive Touch and lock your iPhone with the broken side switch, follow the step by step below.

How to lock your iPhone with the broken side switch

Step 1:

Open the Settings app. Then go to “Accessibility” > “Touch”.

Enter the “Touch” section of the iPhone – Screenshot: Thiago Furquim (Canaltech)

Step 2:

Touch “Assistive Touch” and enable the “Assistive Touch” function.

Enable the “Assistive Touch” function – Screenshot: Thiago Furquim (Canaltech)

Step 3:

Touch the “Assistive Touch” floating button that appeared on the screen. Then go to “Device” > “Lock Screen”.

Lock iPhone screen by Assistive Touch – Screenshot: Thiago Furquim (Canaltech)

How to wake up the iPhone screen without the side switch

After locking the screen, do not counting the side button can be a conundrum to wake up your iPhone screen. For that, there are some native iPhone methods that can solve the problem. At first, you can use Siri (if enabled) to make the screen turn on again.

Another option is to use the “Raise to Wake Up” function, enabled by default on iOS 15. It can be seen by going to the Settings app, then “General” > “Screen & Brightness” > “Raise to Wake”.

Enable the above function to wake up the iPhone by physically lifting it – Screenshot: Thiago Furquim (Canaltech)

If none of the above works, try putting your iPhone on the charger and waiting a few minutes, or waiting for any notifications that wake up the screen again. This will allow you to use the device and make changes to make this task easier.

If none of this gives the expected return, contact Apple Support for repair instructions and possible repair of internal components.

