Locking the iPhone screen is one of the most basic functions and certainly the most used on the device. After all, waiting for the screen to turn off automatically can consume a lot of power from the device. But, how to lock it like the broken side button?

Here on

Canaltech, we’ve already taught you how to turn off your iPhone without using the physical buttons. However, if you only need to lock the screen when the phone is not being used, you will need to resort to another method.

One of the simplest ways is to use the Assistive Touch feature, which displays a floating button on the iPhone screen designed to adapt to the user’s physical needs, simulating gestures and other combinations. Among the features, there is also the possibility to lock the screen.

To learn how to activate Assistive Touch and lock your iPhone with the broken side switch, follow the step by step below. How to lock your iPhone with the broken side switch

Step 1:

Open the Settings app. Then go to “Accessibility” > “Touch”.