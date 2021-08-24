Fawad Alam century: Fawad Alam ne toda Cheteshwar Pujara’s record: Fawad Alam breaks Cheteshwar Pujara’s record

kingston

Fawad Alam has become the fastest batsman to score five centuries in Test cricket for Pakistan. Fawad achieved this position in the second match of the ongoing series against West Indies.

The left-handed batsman scored his fifth century in just 22nd innings. This record was recorded in the name of former captain Younis Khan for Pakistan.

Younis had scored his first five centuries in just 28 innings. At the same time, Salim Malik achieved this success in 29 innings. Fawad also became the sixth Pakistani batsman to score a century at Sabina Park. Before him, Imtiaz Ahmed (122, 1958), Wazim Mohammad (106, 1958), Asif Iqbal (135, 1977), Younis Khan (106, 2005) and Inzamam-ul-Haq (117 not out, 2005) ) has scored a century there.

Along with scoring a century, the 35-year-old left-handed batsman also broke Cheteshwar Pujara’s Asian record. While Pujara had completed five centuries in 24 innings, both Sourav Ganguly and Sunil Gavaskar had five centuries in 25 innings.