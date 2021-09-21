WhatsApp should simplify the process of reporting inappropriate messages

WhatsApp has been the center of a recent controversy for allegedly accessing user conversations when they are reported — to help with context, the four messages prior to the reported are exposed to reviewers. This seems to have had some negative impact on the company, after all the latest beta version for Android brought the ability to report unique messages.

The current reporting model is used to support reviewers in making the decision to penalize or not that contact. However, this may expose personal data, photos, videos or other sensitive information from conversations, which goes against the company’s privacy policy.

In addition to reporting a single message, the feature allows blocking the person (Image : Playback/WABetaInfo)

According to the WABetaInfo website, specialized in leaking resources of the app, this format in tests will allow the selection of a single message, in individual or group chat and also in conversations with corporate accounts. Version 2.20.20.1 brings the new modality in the drop-down menu, along with the option to copy: when touched, it opens a dialog box to confirm the complaint and also to block the contact.

How is it something in the testing phase, you can’t know when or if the feature will arrive in stable versions of the app. The only certainty is that the negative repercussion did not make a good impression on the developers, which is why they decided to make the adjustment to preserve people.

Source: WABetaInfo

