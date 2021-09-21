whatsapp-should-simplify-the-process-of-reporting-inappropriate-messages

WhatsApp has been the center of a recent controversy for allegedly accessing user conversations when they are reported — to help with context, the four messages prior to the reported are exposed to reviewers. This seems to have had some negative impact on the company, after all the latest beta version for Android brought the ability to report unique messages.

The current reporting model is used to support reviewers in making the decision to penalize or not that contact. However, this may expose personal data, photos, videos or other sensitive information from conversations, which goes against the company’s privacy policy.