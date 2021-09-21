picpay-direct-messages:-how-to-chat-with-friends-through-the-app

The PicPay payment app (Android | iOS) allows you to send direct messages and chat with your contacts via the platform itself. This way, it is possible to send text messages, media files and payment confirmations, which can help with the organization of transfers.

It is important to note that the direct messaging feature is still undergoing testing phases and may not be available for all accounts on PicPay. To identify if you’ve already been assigned the role, look for a balloon icon, positioned in the upper-right corner of the home screen. The conversation window has a shortcut to the contact’s profile and allows you to quickly charge or pay. Learn how to chat through the app!

Step 1: Open PicPay and look for the balloon icon, located in the upper right corner of the screen, to access the conversations.

Touch the icon to access direct messages (Image: André Magalhães/Screenshot)

Step 2: All your conversations will be stored on this screen. Tap the “+” icon to send a new message to a contact.

Find yours conversations (Image: André Magalhães/Screenshot)

Step 3: Then use search to find a profile on PicPay or browse your contact list.

Select a contact (Image: André Magalhães/Captura de screen)

Step 4: a conversation window will open. The interface is similar to other messaging apps, such as WhatsApp, and the screen has icons for sending media files and checking profile information.

Start a conversation using PicPay (Image: André Magalhães/Screencapture)

Step 5:

Tap the “+” icon to upload photos and videos. You can access the camera or choose between files from the gallery. Send media files in conversations (Image: André Magalhães/Screenshot)

Step 6: Select the exclamation mark icon in the conversation to access information about the contact. On this screen, there is the possibility to block the conversation or disable notifications. Tap the photo to access the profile and use the billing or payment options.

App allows you to block contacts (Image: André Magalhães/Screenshot)

Step 7: after making a payment for a contact, it is You can view the transfer description and value on the conversation screen.

Chat screen can also be used to confirm payments (Image: André Magalhães/Screenshot)

