what-produces-a-more-robust-and-longer-lasting-immunity,-covid-or-vaccine?

Since the beginning of the covid pandemic-19, a question that raised doubts is how protective and long-lasting the immunity produced by the infection is. With the arrival of vaccines, another question began to circulate: how does the response induced by immunization agents compare to that of contagion?

Now, as the months go by, the situation is clearer, but the answer is nowhere near simple. There are confounding factors such as, for example, the introduction of variants and the level of severity of the infection, which can tip the scales from one side to the other.

About the duration of the immune response , both follow a cycle of decay in the level of antibodies after a few months, which is natural. If the body goes a few months without contact with the pathogen, the antibodies generated against it disappear, but not the memory cells, which produce these antibodies when the person comes back in contact with the virus.

Thus, the trend, both in natural infection and in vaccination, is a reduction in protection against symptomatic cases. However, the immune system still tends to prevent the disease from getting worse, as it remembers how to respond to the attack much faster than if it had to learn from scratch.

This period for the drop in antibodies may vary a little. Studies show that, for natural infection, decay can occur between 3 and 5 months; with the vaccine, the period can be from 6 to 9 months, but there are studies showing a decline after 4 months.

There is evidence that natural infection can cause the body to produce more antibodies than vaccines, but there are some caveats. The first is that there is always the risk that the natural infection will evolve into severe cases that can cause sequelae and death, so it is not healthy to rely on this to provide protection. The other is that this potent response seems to be linked to the severity of the disease, so those who have had very mild cases may not develop a lasting response.

In summary, when the immune system identifies a threat, it “shoots” generic antibodies as a first line of defense while producing a specific response against the pathogen. If the infection is contained in this initial phase, it is possible that a specific lasting immunity is not developed, leaving the organism more exposed to reinfection.

For this reason, severe cases of covid tend to generate a robust response. However, vaccines create a more homogeneous immunity in the population, creating more leveled protection indices, because the response tends to be similar among those immunized.

One does not replace the other

Who has ever had covid-17 You can also get vaccinated against the disease to boost your immune system, and the results are very positive. It is the hybrid immunity, which combines the response against infection and that produced by the vaccine.

In a new study developed by Fikadu Tafesse, professor at Oregon Health and Science University, a high was demonstrated. level of neutralizing antibodies after recovering from the disease if vaccinated against covid.

“You will get better protection when vaccinated”, defends Tafesse, who also reaffirms that the protection decreases with time, and the The safest way to reinforce it is through the vaccine.

Source: Times of India

