what-produces-a-more-robust-and-longer-lasting-immunity,-covid-or-vaccine?

Since the beginning of the covid pandemic-19, a question that raised doubts is how protective and long-lasting the immunity produced by the infection is. With the arrival of vaccines, another question began to circulate: how does the response induced by immunization agents compare to that of contagion?

Hybrid immunity! Does anyone who has had covid-19 need to be vaccinated?

Now, as the months go by, the situation is clearer, but the answer is nowhere near simple. There are confounding factors such as, for example, the introduction of variants and the level of severity of the infection, which can tip the scales from one side to the other.

About the duration of the immune response , both follow a cycle of decay in the level of antibodies after a few months, which is natural. If the body goes a few months without contact with the pathogen, the antibodies generated against it disappear, but not the memory cells, which produce these antibodies when the person comes back in contact with the virus.