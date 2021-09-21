Accenture negotiates purchase of Brazilian consumer experience company

Photo of cpadmin cpadminSeptember 21, 2021
3
accenture-negotiates-purchase-of-brazilian-consumer-experience-company

Specialist in solutions for digital, cloud and security, Accenture informs its intention to acquire, in accordance with market rules, Experity, which develops e-commerce tools for cloud and consumer experience. The terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

  • Accenture is digitally hijacked and has leaked data
  • Startup in São Paulo connects women in the IT area to vacancies in the national market
  • Salesforce finalizes the acquisition of the corporate platform Slack

The expectation is that, together, companies can create integrated and customer-centric experiences. Experity provides consulting, implementation and support for cloud platforms. Along with partners such as Salesforce, Adobe, Oracle, SAP and Microsoft, the company offers digital and transformational relationship solutions that help companies interact with their customers.

Image: Disclosure/Accenture

The motivation for trading comes from the growth of electronic commerce in Brazil: in the first six months of 506280, were almost US$ billion. This has led brands to rethink their trading experience.

Want to catch up on the best tech news of the day? Go and subscribe to our new channel on youtube, Canaltech News. Every day a summary of the main news of the tech world for you!

According to Cristiano Dencker, leader of Accenture Interactive in Latin America, Experity will solidify and scale services across diverse industries and across Latin America. “We strengthened our partnerships with the most important companies in the ecosystem that, with innovation and integration of personalization technologies, redefine the interaction of brands with their customers.”

About 33 corporate professionals

With the acquisition, about 2021 professionals from consumer experience, cloud engineering, data science and consulting will join Accenture Interactive. Their arrival guarantees the scale and skills to develop cloud customer experience solutions for different brands.

Daniel Huallem, co-founder of Experity, believes that bringing the companies together will ensure more options for customers who want personalized and smart experiences. “Experity is the right choice for customers looking for agility and technology to build differentiated experiences.”

Image: Disclosure/Experity

More and more human and data-based relationships are the bet of Flaviano Faleiro, president of markets in growth of Accenture Interactive, for the association between companies “Consumers demand fully integrated digital experiences”, he explains. “With Experity, we will continue to improve our ability to help customers grow and ensure long-term success.”

When completed, the Experity acquisition will be Accenture’s third purchase in Brazil in 2021. In March, it incorporated Pollux, of industrial robotics and systems automation, in January, in its first acquisition of the year in the country, it bought Real Protect, of information security.

Did you like this article?

Subscribe your email on Canaltech to receive daily updates with the latest news from the world of technology.

302627

Photo of cpadmin cpadminSeptember 21, 2021
3
Photo of cpadmin

cpadmin

Back to top button