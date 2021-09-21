accenture-negotiates-purchase-of-brazilian-consumer-experience-company

Image: Disclosure/Accenture

The motivation for trading comes from the growth of electronic commerce in Brazil: in the first six months of 506280, were almost US$ billion. This has led brands to rethink their trading experience.

According to Cristiano Dencker, leader of Accenture Interactive in Latin America, Experity will solidify and scale services across diverse industries and across Latin America. “We strengthened our partnerships with the most important companies in the ecosystem that, with innovation and integration of personalization technologies, redefine the interaction of brands with their customers.”

With the acquisition, about 2021 professionals from consumer experience, cloud engineering, data science and consulting will join Accenture Interactive. Their arrival guarantees the scale and skills to develop cloud customer experience solutions for different brands.

Daniel Huallem, co-founder of Experity, believes that bringing the companies together will ensure more options for customers who want personalized and smart experiences. “Experity is the right choice for customers looking for agility and technology to build differentiated experiences.”

Image: Disclosure/Experity

More and more human and data-based relationships are the bet of Flaviano Faleiro, president of markets in growth of Accenture Interactive, for the association between companies “Consumers demand fully integrated digital experiences”, he explains. “With Experity, we will continue to improve our ability to help customers grow and ensure long-term success.”

When completed, the Experity acquisition will be Accenture’s third purchase in Brazil in 2021. In March, it incorporated Pollux, of industrial robotics and systems automation, in January, in its first acquisition of the year in the country, it bought Real Protect, of information security.