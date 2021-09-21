how-to-find-out-the-size,-type-and-frequency-of-pc-ram-memory?

One of the main elements of the computer, RAM memory is responsible for storing the most important files to be accessed most frequently by the processor. Faster and closer to the CPU than storage, RAM saves time and consumption by providing quick access to information. To have a good performance, however, it is necessary to keep an eye on the memory settings used.

But how to check the specifications of the memories installed on your PC without having to physically access them?

This article brings together some ways in which you can easily check your computer's RAM information using system resources or a program dedicated to listing machine settings. Basic information with Task Manager

The easiest and fastest way to check basic memory information in Windows is through the Task Manager. To access it, just press the Ctrl + Shift + Esc keys simultaneously. Click on “More details” to see the window with complete information, then go to the “Performance” tab. It contains information about processor, video card, storage, connections and the memories themselves.

Every day a summary of the main news in the tech world for you! The Task Manager is already capable to deliver some basic information about RAM (Image: Renan da Silva Dores/Canaltech) By clicking on the "Memory" section, the maximum capacity and the one currently being used will be detailed, as well as data about the installed memories. Under "Speed" the clock is listed, while "Slots used" indicates how many memories can be installed in the machine and how many modules are currently installed. The "Form factor" line displays the type of module used, typically DIMM for desktops and SODIMM for notebooks, while "Hardware Reserve" displays the amount of memory reserved for system components to run smoothly. Checking advanced information with Command Prompt For more complete information such as manufacturer and model number, you can use Prompt Command, a program by which more complex functions of the operating system are accessed. Memory information can be obtained by copying and pasting the following line of code: wmic memorychip get devicelocator, manufacturer, partnumber, serialnumber, capacity, speed, memorytype, formfactor Just search for the Command Prompt in the search bar of the Windows, paste the line and then press the "Enter" key for the data collection to be performed. Still, the listed information does not bring all the details of the memory modules, and is organized in a less intuitive way. The Command Prompt brings more detailed information (Image: Renan da Silva Dores/Canaltech) There is a third option to get the details, via the popular CPU-Z program. CPU-Z is another option for advanced information

CPU-Z is a program known by advanced users and enthusiasts, for bringing many details of the processor, motherboard and GPU installed on the machine. Versatile, the solution also brings complete memory details, including some that are not displayed by the operating system, such as latency (CAS), memory type and rank, specs that, as we've discussed, are important when building a high-end computer. performance.

The CPU-Z brings a complete report of system memories (Image: Renan da Silva Dores/Screenshot)

You can download CPU-Z through the tool's official website, in installation or portable versions, and with the app in hand, just open it and access the "Memory" and "SPD" tabs ". The most important information includes the following sections:

Type — the type of modules, such as DDR3, DDR4

Size — the capacity, defined in GB

Channel # — the number of enabled channels, such as single-channel or dual-channel

DRAM Frequency — the frequency of the memories, always displayed in half in case of dual-channel (ex.: memories of 3.200 MHz will be displayed as 1.600 MHz)

CAS # Latency (CL) — the latency of memories, represented by the acronym CL (eg CL, CL16 )

Module Size — the capacity of each installed module in the system

Module Manuf. — the module manufacturer of me ry

DRAM Manuf. — the manufacturer of memory installed in the module