how-to-make-a-profile-private-in-tiktok

TikTok (Android l iOS l Web), like Instagram, allows users to have private profiles on the social network. Although this possibility is not well known, it is an interesting alternative for those seeking more privacy. In this tutorial, Canaltech will teach you how to access and enable the option through the application.

How to log in to other apps with TikTok account

7 fun facts about TikTok that you probably didn’t know about

How to make a successful TikTok; see 7 tips

Before the walkthrough, it is worth mentioning the particularities of this type of account. Unlike the traditional mode, which is completely public, TikTok’s private profile gives more control to the user, who can approve or disapprove new followers on their profile. If you use platforms like Twitter or Instagram, you are certainly already familiar with this dynamic. To join the modality, follow the steps below.

Step 1: access TikTok by cell phone and enter the tab of profile, located in the lower right corner of the screen. Once that’s done, click on the menu represented by the three-dot button at the top.

Want to catch up on the best tech news of the day? Join and subscribe to our new channel on youtube, Canaltech News. Every day a summary of the main news from the tech world for you!