how-to-make-a-profile-private-in-tiktok

September 21, 2021
TikTok (Android l iOS l Web), like Instagram, allows users to have private profiles on the social network. Although this possibility is not well known, it is an interesting alternative for those seeking more privacy. In this tutorial, Canaltech will teach you how to access and enable the option through the application.

    • Before the walkthrough, it is worth mentioning the particularities of this type of account. Unlike the traditional mode, which is completely public, TikTok’s private profile gives more control to the user, who can approve or disapprove new followers on their profile. If you use platforms like Twitter or Instagram, you are certainly already familiar with this dynamic. To join the modality, follow the steps below.

    Step 1: access TikTok by cell phone and enter the tab of profile, located in the lower right corner of the screen. Once that’s done, click on the menu represented by the three-dot button at the top.

    Access the Menu to view the available options. (Image: Kris Gaiato/Screenshot)

    Step 2:

      after that, select the “Privacy” tab.

      Select the “Privacy” tab. (Image: Kris Gaiato/Screenshot)

      Step 3:

        Finally, enable the private account option that is available right at the top of the page.

Enable the option to finish. (Image: Kris Gaiato/Screenshot)

Ready! Now you know how to make a profile private on TikTok and have more control over who follows you on the social network.

