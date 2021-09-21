“extra”-robotic-arm-promises-to-help-with-everyday-tasks

How about having a third robotic arm that kicks in every time you have both hands full? This innovative equipment already exists and was invented by researchers at the Advanced Institute of Science and Technology of Japan in partnership with the University of Tokyo.

Man with Mind-controlled robotic arm is learning to play the piano

Mind-controlled robotic arm restores touch sensation

Researchers create origami-inspired robotic arm that works without a motor

The AugLimb is a compact cybernetic limb created to help humans in everyday tasks. Attached to the user’s real arm, it can extend up to 250 millimeters in all directions and grab various types of different objects that are within your reach, such as cups, books and cutlery.

“Many robotic limb devices developed earlier are heavy and take up a lot of space. Instead, we proposed a compact device that can fold into a small volume without interrupting users’ daily activities, especially for long-term use,” explains computer professor Haoran Xie, lead author of the study.

Want to catch up on the best tech news of the day? Go and subscribe to our new channel on youtube, Canaltech News. Every day a summary of the main news in the tech world for you! Wide span

Unlike other wearable robotic arms, the AugLimb has a much larger span, making it 2.5 times longer than the average length of a human’s forearm. In addition to this elasticity, it is more compact, comfortable and easier to store when not in use.