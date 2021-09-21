Genshin Impact | Watch the gameplay trailer for Sangonomiya Kokomi

miHoYo released the gameplay trailer for Sangonomiya Kokomi, the new 5-star character of the game. The Priestess will be a fighter focused on healing her allies and will also be able to deal a lot of damage using the Ultimate blow.
The character, who was introduced during the story in Inazuma, was given a gameplay trailer. Kokomi’s gameplay had already been shown in a preview of version 2.0 of the game, but now the Priestess’ abilities have been revealed. Watch below:
Kokomi will be a supporter who uses her “Bake-Kurage” ability to heal allies and damage enemies. In addition, her Supreme “Kaijin Ceremony” increases her abilities and, by attacking enemies, she can heal her allies.
Passive talent allows allies to spend less stamina while swimming. In addition, the character’s abilities turn Critical Rate into healing boost for his teammates.
Sangonomiya Kokomi arrives at Genshin Impact this Tuesday
Source: Comicbook.com
