Genshin Impact | Watch the gameplay trailer for Sangonomiya Kokomi

miHoYo released the gameplay trailer for Sangonomiya Kokomi, the new 5-star character of the game. The Priestess will be a fighter focused on healing her allies and will also be able to deal a lot of damage using the Ultimate blow.

The character, who was introduced during the story in Inazuma, was given a gameplay trailer. Kokomi’s gameplay had already been shown in a preview of version 2.0 of the game, but now the Priestess’ abilities have been revealed. Watch below: