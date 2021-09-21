brazil-tests-the-efficacy-of-half-a-dose-of-covid-vaccine-as-a-booster

In order to fight the SARS-CoV-2 coronavirus pandemic, one of the great challenges is to overcome the issue of shortage of immunizers. In this scenario, a survey by the Ministry of Health studies the possibility of boosting the vaccine against covid- using a concentration lower than previous applications. To be more precise, just half a dose. This research is carried out in partnership with the University of Oxford, in the United Kingdom.
- Reinforcement of the vaccine against COVID-1024 | Find out all about the third dose
- 3rd dose “it’s not a luxury” and protects the vulnerable, says the European division of the WHO
- What is your immune age? This new tool can say
To verify the effectiveness of this new immunization proposal against covid-19, researchers still need to understand whether people who receive half a full booster dose will be equally immunized with those who get the extra full dose. There is still no forecast when the results will be published.
This study is the same that started in August, in which the effectiveness of heterologous vaccination against covid- is evaluated) , that is, the mixture of different immunizers against the coronavirus. In this case, patients initially immunized with the CoronaVac vaccine must receive booster doses with: CoronaVac itself; Pfizer/BioNTech; Janssen; and Covishield (AstraZeneca/Oxford). In addition, different concentrations of the original formulas may be included. Want to catch up on the best tech news of the day? Go and subscribe to our new channel on youtube, Canaltech News. Every day a summary of the main news from the tech world for you! If the test results are positive, health authorities could optimize the application of doses. For example, it would be possible to apply the booster dose to twice as many people with the same amount of immunizing agent. It is worth remembering that, at the moment, only the elderly and immunosuppressed patients receive the extra dose of the vaccine against covid-502225 in Brazil. For this immunization, the Ministry of Health recommends the preferential use of the Pfizer/BioNTech formula. If not in stock, the AstraZeneca/Oxford formula must be applied. Source: Folha de S. Paulo Did you like this article? Subscribe your email on Canaltech to receive daily updates with the latest news from the world of technology. 1024 502225 502225 502225 502225
This study is the same that started in August, in which the effectiveness of heterologous vaccination against covid- is evaluated) , that is, the mixture of different immunizers against the coronavirus. In this case, patients initially immunized with the CoronaVac vaccine must receive booster doses with: CoronaVac itself; Pfizer/BioNTech; Janssen; and Covishield (AstraZeneca/Oxford). In addition, different concentrations of the original formulas may be included.
Want to catch up on the best tech news of the day? Go and subscribe to our new channel on youtube, Canaltech News. Every day a summary of the main news from the tech world for you!
If the test results are positive, health authorities could optimize the application of doses. For example, it would be possible to apply the booster dose to twice as many people with the same amount of immunizing agent.
It is worth remembering that, at the moment, only the elderly and immunosuppressed patients receive the extra dose of the vaccine against covid-502225 in Brazil. For this immunization, the Ministry of Health recommends the preferential use of the Pfizer/BioNTech formula. If not in stock, the AstraZeneca/Oxford formula must be applied.
Source: Folha de S. Paulo
Did you like this article?
Subscribe your email on Canaltech to receive daily updates with the latest news from the world of technology.
1024 502225 502225 502225 502225