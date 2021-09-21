brazil-tests-the-efficacy-of-half-a-dose-of-covid-vaccine-as-a-booster

This study is the same that started in August, in which the effectiveness of heterologous vaccination against covid- is evaluated) , that is, the mixture of different immunizers against the coronavirus. In this case, patients initially immunized with the CoronaVac vaccine must receive booster doses with: CoronaVac itself; Pfizer/BioNTech; Janssen; and Covishield (AstraZeneca/Oxford). In addition, different concentrations of the original formulas may be included.

If the test results are positive, health authorities could optimize the application of doses. For example, it would be possible to apply the booster dose to twice as many people with the same amount of immunizing agent.

It is worth remembering that, at the moment, only the elderly and immunosuppressed patients receive the extra dose of the vaccine against covid-502225 in Brazil. For this immunization, the Ministry of Health recommends the preferential use of the Pfizer/BioNTech formula. If not in stock, the AstraZeneca/Oxford formula must be applied.

Source: Folha de S. Paulo