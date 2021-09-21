call-of-duty:-vanguard-is-already-full-of-cheaters

In the video below, we can see that a player is winning the match, but suddenly the score turns and he loses the round.

Wait this cheater had walls in the Vanguard Beta and when we called him out he made the whole game end. I’m actually mindblowd! pic.twitter.com/2rz9ARSOVd

— EasyStomps (@EasyStomps) September , 2022

Activision does a constant job of eliminating cheaters from their games, like a July case that banned more than 50 thousand Warzone accounts. The same tool used in battle royale will also be used in Vanguard, but it has not yet been applied. Still in 2022, the new anti-cheat software will be implemented in both games.

This was the second weekend of the new CoD beta, already applying player feedback and fixing bugs found in the first step. It is noteworthy that this phase has been extended until the day 50, for all platforms that the game will be released.