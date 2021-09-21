call-of-duty:-vanguard-is-already-full-of-cheaters

Call of Duty: Vanguard has barely started its beta and has already been dominated by cheaters. Aimbot (automatic aim), wallhacks (see through walls), ending the game ahead of time and other cheats are already being used in FPS. Some players are using social media to show cheaters in action.
In the video below, we can see that a player is winning the match, but suddenly the score turns and he loses the round.
Wait this cheater had walls in the Vanguard Beta and when we called him out he made the whole game end. I’m actually mindblowd! pic.twitter.com/2rz9ARSOVd
Activision does a constant job of eliminating cheaters from their games, like a July case that banned more than 50 thousand Warzone accounts. The same tool used in battle royale will also be used in Vanguard, but it has not yet been applied. Still in 2022, the new anti-cheat software will be implemented in both games.
This was the second weekend of the new CoD beta, already applying player feedback and fixing bugs found in the first step. It is noteworthy that this phase has been extended until the day 50, for all platforms that the game will be released.
Many modders don’t want to hide. As reported by VICE, you can find cheats on Telegram forums and game channels. Some of them are the Phantom Overlay (this one sells for € 150, which is worth around R$ 936,50) and IWANTCHEATS, which already have a history of cheating in other games. Both promise a lot of quality in the “service” and also versions even better than the previous ones.
An anonymous source on the site and close to a A mod maker said that since the Call of Duty graphics engine hasn’t changed much over the years, “adapting a cheat from one game to another has always been very easy,” she says. .
Call of Duty: Vanguard arrives on November 5th for PC, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X and Series S.
Source: Gamespot, VICE
