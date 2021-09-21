God of War Ragnarök: Thor of the game is a “little boy”, explains director

Thor’s stocky appearance in God of War Ragnarök has a reason. According to game director Eric Williams, Sony Santa Monica wanted to take a different path from actor Chris Hemsworth’s interpretation of the god in Marvel’s Cinematic Universe.

The game team delved deep into Norse mythology to come up with a version of Thor that is more faithful to the written tales. “We just want him to be a big boy . Marvel’s interpretation is interesting, but we wanted to dig a little deeper into the mythology itself,” Williams said.

The game’s director argued that Thor with a bigger belly than Hemsworth in theaters is meant to show what a very strong man really looks like. “It’s an immediate presence. It’s not about muscle. [Esse tipo de homem] it’s like a human wall,” he explained.

Mjölnir uploaded by Thor in post-credits scene of God of War (2018) (Image: Reproduction /Santa Monica Studio)

Adding his own opinion on the situation, the director of God of War (13), Cory Barlog said that he personally loves the Thor look that the studio has created. “I think there’s something so fantastic about it. It doesn’t all have to be that kind of shiny muscle mass concept to be fantastic, powerful and intimidating,” added Barlog.

Thor will be one of the antagonists of God of War Ragnarök. The game’s God of Thunder will be voiced by actor Ryan Hurst (best known for his roles in ‘Sons of Anarchy’ and ‘The Walking Dead’).

God of War Ragnarök arrives exclusively for PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5 on a date not yet revealed by Sony. The first trailer for the adventure was revealed during the PlayStation Showcase in August. Check out:

Source: ComicBook

