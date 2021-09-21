God of War Ragnarök: Thor of the game is a “little boy”, explains director

Thor’s stocky appearance in God of War Ragnarök has a reason. According to game director Eric Williams, Sony Santa Monica wanted to take a different path from actor Chris Hemsworth’s interpretation of the god in Marvel’s Cinematic Universe.

Why God of War Ragnarök will be the end of the Norse saga God of War Ragnarök: Director counters racist tweets about Angrboda

God of War Ragnarök: 8 secrets from the first trailer

The game team delved deep into Norse mythology to come up with a version of Thor that is more faithful to the written tales. “We just want him to be a big boy . Marvel’s interpretation is interesting, but we wanted to dig a little deeper into the mythology itself,” Williams said.

The game’s director argued that Thor with a bigger belly than Hemsworth in theaters is meant to show what a very strong man really looks like. “It’s an immediate presence. It’s not about muscle. [Esse tipo de homem] it’s like a human wall,” he explained.