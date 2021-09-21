dandy-ace-hits-consoles-in-september-with-free-dlc

Mad Mimic announced this Tuesday (21) that Dandy Ace, a Brazilian roguelike that combines action, quick reflexes and lots of magic, will be released on Xbox One and Nintendo Switch with a completely free commemorative DLC the next day 28 of September. A PlayStation 4 version is also planned and will be announced shortly alongside the game’s soundtrack.
The version for consoles Dandy Ace, a game originally released for PC in March this year, brings new abilities and accessories to the adventure of the wizard Ace as he tries to escape the magic mirror. To celebrate the news, the title will also feature a special discount on Steam, in addition to free additional content for those who already own the game.
Console versions come complete with all the elements that marked the version of PC, including the dubbing in Brazilian Portuguese. The team behind the voices of the game brings together in the cast the influencers Eduardo “BRKsEdu” Benvenuti, João Paulo “Patife” Pereira, Luis “Ljoga” Gouveia, Gabriela “Gabi” Catuzzo, Maethe “Maethe” Lima, among others.
Canaltech played and rated Dandy Ace as a game that brings something new to the formula of the roguelike genre — check out our Review.
About Mad Mimic
Founded by developers Luis Fernando Tashiro and Luis Gustavo Sampaio, Mad Mimic is located in São Paulo and emerged on the indie game scene with the release of No Heroes Here. With more than 21 nominations and awards in the Brazilian and international market, No Heroes Here opened the doors for Mad Mimic to return to the scene with her second game, Mônica and the Guarda dos Coelhos.
Winner of the Best Art Direction award at the EVA 100, in Argentina, Mônica and Guarda dos Coelhos is based on one of the largest intellectual properties in Brazil. The game achieved success by marking the return of Monica’s Gang characters to games after 21 years.
