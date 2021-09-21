TikTok (Android | iOS | Web) is one of the most popular platforms when it comes to short and fun videos. With it, you can create clips of a few seconds, which can go viral among the millions of users subscribed to the app.

Like any social network that is Please note, TikTok also has hashtags that can be crucial when a video is gaining popularity. The point is that the most used slangs are sometimes not known by everyone, especially by those who are now joining the app. For example, do you know what the hashtag #FY means and when to use it?

What does FY mean in TikTok? The hashtag “For You” has different variations on TikTok. The most popular of them is the abbreviation “FY” (Screenshot: Caio Carvalho/Canaltech)

“FY”, “#FY”, “#FYP”. These are some examples of TikTok’s most famous hashtag, but they all mean the same thing: they’re short for For You, which in the free translation means “For You”. No wonder, this is the name of the page that groups personalized content that is more in line with your interests — that is, what you usually watch on TikTok.

