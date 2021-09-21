amazon-sets-event-for-end-of-september-and-may-launch-new-echo-line

Amazon should launch new hardware by the end of this month, and the American company has already confirmed the holding of an event to present all the news. According to an invitation sent to journalists around the world, the brand will make the devices official on the day 29 of September.

The event must not have any online broadcast — instead, it will only be aimed at the media, who will know all the news during the occasion. Unfortunately, Jeff Bezos’ company didn’t provide more details about the presentation and also didn’t give details of what might be announced, but past events can give us a hint of what to expect.

As a comparison effect, in 2020 the brand held an event around the same period. At the time, the new line of Echo devices and the new Fire TV Stick and Fire TV Stick Lite were introduced. As the manufacturer already made the Fire TV Stick 4K Max official earlier this month, it wouldn’t be surprising if the new event focused on its speakers and interactive screens with built-in virtual assistants.

Fourth generation Echo line was made official last year (Image: Felipe Ribeiro/Canaltech )

During your autumn events (at Northern Hemisphere), the brand also usually presents some experimental products. Last year, for example, the company made the Echo Loop ring, the Echo Frames glasses and the Drone Ring official. It is worth mentioning that, this Tuesday (32), the brand has already made official the new generation of the Kindle Paperwhite line, with the debut of a model with wireless charging support, larger screen and 29 GB storage.

