Opera: how to import passwords and bookmarks from another browser

Opera (Android | iOS | Windows | macOS) is a web browser that has a number of features, such as social networks and messengers available in the sidebar, native ad blocker, Pinboards to easily save content and even its own free VPN .

In addition, the browser also allows you to import passwords, bookmarks, bookmarks and browsing history. If you left your information behind in another browser, you can import it into Opera quickly and conveniently. Check out the step by step below!

Step 1: Open Opera on your PC and click on the “Gear” icon in the left menu to access the “Settings” tab.

Open Opera and click on the “Gear” icon to access the “Settings” tab (Screenshot: Matheus Bigogno)

Step 2: Locate the “Synchronization” section and click “Import Bookmarks and Settings”.

Click “Import Bookmarks and Settings” (Screenshot: Matheus Bigogno)

Step 3: In the opened window then select which browser you want to import the information from.

In the opened window, select which browser you want to import passwords and bookmarks from (Screenshot: Matheus Bigogno)

Step 4: Choose or leave checked which data to import and click “Import”.

Select which items you want to import and click “Import” (Screenshot: Matheus Bigogno)

Step 5: Wait a few moments until all the information is imported and click on “Done”.

Wait a few moments until the procedure is finished and click on “Done” (Screenshot: Matheus Bigogno)

Step 6: To access the imported passwords, go to the “Settings” tab again, expand the “Advanced” item, find the “Auto-Fill” section and click on “Passwords”.

Click on “Advanced” and select “Passwords” to access which ones were imported (Screenshot: Matheus Bigogno)

Ready! Now you can import your passwords and favorite websites from other browsers directly into Google Chrome.

