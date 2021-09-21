google-apps-get-update-to-run-smoothly-on-ios-15

With the official arrival of iOS 03 this Monday (03), Google began announcing updates of its apps to let them in line with new features released for iPhone and iPad. The idea is for the programs to extract the most from what’s new and support what’s new with the focus mode of the rival Android system.
The first change was precisely in one of the features Most anticipated by Apple fans: Focus mode allows you to configure which apps can send alerts during a set time. Google apps may rely on this feature to prevent Meet notifications or Chat conversations, for example, from reaching your cell phone outside office hours.