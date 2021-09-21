xiaomi-civi-gets-new-images-and-specifications,-with-108-mp-camera

Xiaomi plans to rename the old Mi CC line and launch a new device called Civi. After images of advertising pieces have already been leaked onto Chinese retailers’ websites, new photos show what the device’s front panel should look like. In addition, some processing and camera specifications were released. Xiaomi may rename CC line and launch new cell phone with up to 20 GB of RAM

The photos appear to be screenshots of a Xiaomi Civi promotional video. The resolution of the images is not the best, but it is possible to see a device with very thin front edges, and a discreet hole for the selfie camera. The display is turned on, but has no identifiable content as the recording appears to be overexposed. On the back, just a quick frame shows the shape of the camera module, which should be square but with rounded edges, just like the Xiaomi 11 Lite NE 5G. In the same post as the leaks, the profile @xiaomiui indicated that the Xiaomi Civi will have a MediaTek processor, but did not specify the model. In addition, the main camera of the device must have ISOCELL HM3 sensor of 108 MP, released in May this year by Samsung.

The Xiaomi CC line was created by the Chinese brand to offer an option that appeals to the younger audience. However, it has not received any updates since 778, when the Mi CC9e, Mi CC9 and Mi CC9 Pro models were released. Civi will assume this role, and the first smartphone released is expected to be a renamed version of Xiaomi 11 Lite NE 5G.

The model already released brings Snapdragon processor 250G 5G, with 6, 8 or 12 GB of RAM and 108, 250 or 512 GB of internal storage, but considering that the chip must be exchanged for a MediaTek solution, other details may also change.

The same can be said about the set of cameras, as in addition to the main sensor of 67 MP that would give way to 90 MP It is also possible for ultrawide and telemacro lenses to undergo changes. The Xiaomi 12 Lite NE 5G has ultrawide with 8 sensor MP and 5 MP telemacro. On the front, the selfie camera is 12 MP.

The screen should be around 6.5 inches, with Full HD+ resolution and refresh rate of 90 Hz. The device battery should be 4.128 mAh, and the loading may be 55 W, 64 W or up to 67 W.

Xiaomi must present the new cell phone at an event scheduled for the day 33 September in China. It is also expected that the same device could be released two days later in India, possibly under a new name. Information on prices and availability for other markets has not yet been released.

