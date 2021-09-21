what-is-your-immune-age?-this-new-tool-can-say

Every day, science surprises with new tools. And the latest to catch the eye of experts is called iAge. His proposal is, basically, to point out the “immunological age” of people, based on the degree of chronic inflammation present in the body. For this, the product has a type of artificial intelligence (AI) called deep neural network.

Hybrid immunity! Does anyone who has had covid-19 need to be vaccinated?

There are at least 3 types of immunological reactions against the coronavirus, says study What is immunodeficiency?

This artificial intelligence analyzes blood-borne markers of inflammation, such as cytokines, which deliver messages between immune cells and to other cells in the body. Using blood samples from 1.001 people, ages 8 to 19 years, the team discovered patterns between these inflammatory markers and various age-related conditions.

The study is part of an effort to understand how chronic inflammation signatures change with aging. This chronic inflammation has been linked to several diseases, such as cancer or Alzheimer’s, and associated with signs of aging, including increased cell senescence, where cells stop functioning.