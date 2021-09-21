finding-recently-viewed-ads-on-facebook

Browsing Facebook (Android | iOS | Web) also means exposure to ads. When you scroll down your feed screen, many sponsored posts are displayed: some may not attract attention, but there are advertisements that may be of interest to you and end up lost in the midst of updates on the social network.
If you want to find a recently viewed ad, Facebook provides a setting to display the pages that appeared in your feed. In this way, it is possible to access the advertiser profile or hide the display of sponsored publications for that specific brand. Unlike Instagram, it is not possible to view the ad that was shown, only the respective page.
See , below, how to find the ads seen on the social network. The process was done in the mobile app, but it has a similar step-by-step in the browser version.
Open the Facebook app and tap the icon with three bars , located in the upper right corner of the screen. Then open the “Settings and Privacy” tab and select “Settings”. Access the Facebook settings (Image : André Magalhães/Screenshot)
Step 2:
On the settings screen, go to the “Permissions” section and select the “Ads Preferences” option . Proceed to the ad settings (Image: André Magalhães/Screenshot) Step 3:
Facebook will show you which brands have been viewed recently by your profile. In addition, there is a tab to find the pages of the ads that received clicks. Step 4:
Tap on each tag to open more information. You can view a quick description, go to the page, or hide the display of these ads.
Choose between accessing the page or hiding the brand’s ads (Image: André Magalhães/Screenshot)
Ready! Just follow these steps to find pages with recent Facebook ads.
Source: Facebook
