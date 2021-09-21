finding-recently-viewed-ads-on-facebook

Browsing Facebook (Android | iOS | Web) also means exposure to ads. When you scroll down your feed screen, many sponsored posts are displayed: some may not attract attention, but there are advertisements that may be of interest to you and end up lost in the midst of updates on the social network.

If you want to find a recently viewed ad, Facebook provides a setting to display the pages that appeared in your feed. In this way, it is possible to access the advertiser profile or hide the display of sponsored publications for that specific brand. Unlike Instagram, it is not possible to view the ad that was shown, only the respective page.

See , below, how to find the ads seen on the social network. The process was done in the mobile app, but it has a similar step-by-step in the browser version.