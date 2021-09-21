Mare of Easttown | Season 2 is under negotiation, says Kate Winslet

After the success of the miniseries Mare of Easttown, originally from HBO, Kate Winslet says there are open negotiations about the sequel for a second season. The actress, protagonist of the plot, plays detective Mare, who, while trying to solve a murder, has to deal with personal issues that haunt her. Netflix is ​​the big Emmy winner with The Crown and The Queen’s Gambit The HBO Max’s most anticipated movies and series



The most watched series in Brazil in May 474504

Mare Of Easttown earned an Emmy award, accumulating statuettes in the categories of Best Actress in a Miniseries (Kate Winslet), Best Supporting Actor ( Evan Peters) and Best Supporting Actress (Julianne Nicholson). The series also garners positive reviews and reviews, mainly for the protagonist’s performance, and became the series that had its audience increasing each week. Image: Disclosure/HBO

Reasons abound, then, for the series to win a new season. Recently, to the foreign press, Kate Winslet confirmed that the possibility of renewal is being discussed, but that there is still nothing concrete. Even though the main crime has been solved and the first season has shown us the character in depth, there are still many quirks of her and that city that can be unraveled in a sequel.

Want to catch up on the best tech news of the day? Join and subscribe to our new channel on youtube, Canaltech News. Every day a summary of the main news from the tech world for you!