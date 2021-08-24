How to download WhatsApp beta on mobile (Android and iOS)

If you want to receive and test firsthand all the features of WhatsApp (Android | iOS | Web), know that it is possible, through the beta program, a version of the app that makes it available to officially test functions before being implemented in the messenger.

And, this is an official method offered by Facebook, which makes it safe and, with a high probability of what is tested on it, it will be disseminated to the rest of the users. See the tutorial on how to download the beta version for your mobile.

How to download WhatsApp beta on Android mobile

Step 1: Access the Play Store Messenger Beta link here.

Step 2: if enabled, a button with the message “Participate in tests” will appear. Otherwise, a screen as shown below will appear.

Go to the page to sign up for the WhatsApp test program (Image: Guadalupe Carniel/Screenshot)

How to download WhatsApp beta on iOS mobile

Step 1: Go to TestFlight (iOS) website and download the app.

Go to TestFlight to sign up for WhatsApp beta (Image: Guadalupe Carniel/Screenshot)

Step 2: Now, just click on the button to open. If available, “Join Tests” will also appear; otherwise, the message below will be displayed.

If there are no vacancies, this message will be displayed (Image: Guadalupe Carniel/Screenshot)

Ready! Now you know how to register to receive the official news of the most used instant messenger in the world.

Did you like this article?

