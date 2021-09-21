surface-duo-2:-microsoft's-foldable-will-have-5g,-wireless-charging-and-android-11

We’re just one day away from Microsoft’s long-awaited special event to announce new Surface line devices, and more details on one of the devices that are due to be announced this Wednesday (11) keep coming up.

Surface Pro 8 leaks with design expected for years; Book 4 may have bold format

Windows 22 can now be downloaded legally and officially; find out how

After important information about the Surface Pro 8 and the bold Surface Book 4 emerged earlier this week, now it’s the turn of Surface Duo 2 certifications detailing Microsoft’s next foldable smartphone connectivity.

New Surface Duo is expected with large rear camera module with powerful sensors (Image: Playback/WindowsUnited)

In an FCC body certification record obtained from the website WindowsCentral, it is revealed that the “portable device” from Microsoft has a Qualcomm modem and Wi-Fi support 6, 5G and NFC, three features that were left out of the original Surface Duo.

The document lists that the device will feature “straight, flip and closed” postures, stressing that Microsoft must maintain the two-screen format with its much-praised hinges that allow the device to be kept closed, open with both screens on display or folded for a traditional smartphone view.

Large camera bulge will prevent the backs from sticking together (Picture: Playback/WindowsUnited)

Another important detail is the quote “wireless power transfer”, which may indicate that the new Surface Duo can finally arrive with wireless charging via magnetic induction on one of its back covers or so less encouraging, you can recharge the Surface Pen while it’s connected to the body.

Although connectivity details have been released, photos, images and schematics of the device are held until January

and cannot be displayed by the agency.

What to expect from the new Surface Duo 2?