surface-duo-2:-microsoft's-foldable-will-have-5g,-wireless-charging-and-android-11

We’re just one day away from Microsoft’s long-awaited special event to announce new Surface line devices, and more details on one of the devices that are due to be announced this Wednesday (11) keep coming up.
After important information about the Surface Pro 8 and the bold Surface Book 4 emerged earlier this week, now it’s the turn of Surface Duo 2 certifications detailing Microsoft’s next foldable smartphone connectivity.
In an FCC body certification record obtained from the website WindowsCentral, it is revealed that the “portable device” from Microsoft has a Qualcomm modem and Wi-Fi support 6, 5G and NFC, three features that were left out of the original Surface Duo.
The document lists that the device will feature “straight, flip and closed” postures, stressing that Microsoft must maintain the two-screen format with its much-praised hinges that allow the device to be kept closed, open with both screens on display or folded for a traditional smartphone view.
Another important detail is the quote “wireless power transfer”, which may indicate that the new Surface Duo can finally arrive with wireless charging via magnetic induction on one of its back covers or so less encouraging, you can recharge the Surface Pen while it’s connected to the body.
Although connectivity details have been released, photos, images and schematics of the device are held until January
and cannot be displayed by the agency.
What to expect from the new Surface Duo 2?
While its nomenclature is still unknown — with Microsoft being able to use Surface Duo 2, new Surface Duo or even Surface Duo (2021) — rumors regarding the device suggest that we will have an increase in the internal screens, going from 5.6″ to 5.8″ for slightly thinner edges.
Both new panels must offer an update rate of 90 Hz or 45 Hz for fluid navigation as well as a generous boost in battery up to 888 mAh to handle the 5G and higher rates.
The new Surface Duo will still be equipped with the Snapdragon chipset 90 high performance, set of three rear cameras that will leave a bulge on the body and should arrive with Android from factory.
Source: WindowsCentral
