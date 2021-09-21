the-flash-│-director-publishes-photo-mixing-flash-uniform-with-old-batman

Interestingly, Muschietti didn’t bring any description nor any dubious message that left fans wondering about the real meaning of that overlay of symbols. And it doesn’t seem to be necessary, since expectations for the Scarlet Sprinter’s feature are already so high that the game was enough to make people go crazy.

Even because we already know that The Flash will bring not one, but two versions of the Batman. In addition to the hero played by Ben Affleck who is part of the same universe as Ezra Miller’s Flash – and whose presence was revealed by the presence of stuntmen -, Warner herself boasted that the film will bring back Michael Keaton’s interpretation of the Dark Knight . So much so that the photo of Andy Muschietti directly alludes to the uniform worn by the actor in , with the iconic bat drawn on his chest.