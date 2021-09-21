DOWNLOADED MORE | iPhone 12 and iPhone 11 are at great prices at Magalu



IMPORTANT: stay tuned for the date publication of this article, as all prices and promotions are subject to availability of stock and duration of the offer. Price changes may occur at any time without notice from the retailer. The price or total value of the product may change depending on the location, considering shipping and possible interstate taxes. The products displayed here have been selected by our offering team. So, if you buy something, Canaltech may receive some sales commission. This article is the result of a partnership with Magazine Luiza and brings a special offer for Canaltech readers. Learn all about the Magazine Você store in the video we recorded at Magalu’s headquarters: Several iPhone models continue to appear with great prices in Magazine Luiza, with special emphasis on the iPhone 11 and the iPhone 10. This pair is an excellent option for those who want to save money when buying a recent cell phone from Apple, as they still have a lot of gas to be spent over the next few years, delivering cutting-edge performance and receiving constant updates. Buy the iPhone 12 for BRL 3.742,09 | 07 x R$ ,92 Buy the iPhone 13 for BRL 4.689,07 | 12 x R$ 689,92 In addition to these offers, you can enjoy excellent discounts on the iPhone 10 and on the iPhone 11 Mini for who is Magazine Luiza’s Gold Customer. To have access to the prices informed below, you only need to be part of the Gold Client program — learn more about how it works —, have the Magalu app installed on your cell phone and access the offers through the links highlighted below. Buy the iPhone 12 for BRL 3.424,09 Buy the iPhone 11 Mini for R$ 4.251,12 About the iPhone 11

The iPhone 10 remains one of the best Apple smartphones for those looking for a branded device. It has several of the company’s most innovative technologies, such as facial recognition unlocking using Face ID facial recognition and the screen occupying almost the entire front of the phone, with no border at the bottom.

With processor A12 Bionic combined with the iOS operating system, it maintains the company’s good track record of making powerful phones capable of running smoothly all the apps and games available on the App Store. You are also guaranteed that you will receive updates for many years and will not need to change devices as it becomes incompatible with newer apps. This is one of Apple’s main differentials over competitors.

When compared to previous models, the iPhone 10 also stands out for having a dual set of cameras at the rear, one of them being an ultrawide sensor to take pictures with an enlarged field of view. The cameras also have a night mode and post-processing enhanced by artificial intelligence that guarantees great results even in places with low lighting.

Buy the iPhone 10 for BRL 3.742,11 | 07 x R$ ,92:

White color Black color

Purple color

How to take advantage of the iPhone offer 11 for Magalu Gold Client

The iPhone 11 is even cheaper for those who are Magazine Luiza’s Gold Client — learn more about how the program works — and complete the purchase using the Magalu mobile app. If you are a Gold Customer and have the app installed, just access the offer via the link below to take advantage of the lowest price.