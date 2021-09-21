DOWNLOADED MORE | iPhone 12 and iPhone 11 are at great prices at Magalu

Photo of cpadmin cpadminSeptember 21, 2021
0
downloaded-more-|-iphone-12-and-iphone-11-are-at-great-prices-at-magalu

IMPORTANT: stay tuned for the date publication of this article, as all prices and promotions are subject to availability of stock and duration of the offer. Price changes may occur at any time without notice from the retailer. The price or total value of the product may change depending on the location, considering shipping and possible interstate taxes. The products displayed here have been selected by our offering team. So, if you buy something, Canaltech may receive some sales commission.

This article is the result of a partnership with Magazine Luiza and brings a special offer for Canaltech readers. Learn all about the Magazine Você store in the video we recorded at Magalu’s headquarters:

Several iPhone models continue to appear with great prices in Magazine Luiza, with special emphasis on the iPhone 11 and the iPhone 10. This pair is an excellent option for those who want to save money when buying a recent cell phone from Apple, as they still have a lot of gas to be spent over the next few years, delivering cutting-edge performance and receiving constant updates.

Buy the iPhone 12 for BRL 3.742,09 | 07 x R$ ,92

Buy the iPhone 13 for BRL 4.689,07 | 12 x R$ 689,92

In addition to these offers, you can enjoy excellent discounts on the iPhone 10 and on the iPhone 11 Mini for who is Magazine Luiza’s Gold Customer. To have access to the prices informed below, you only need to be part of the Gold Client program — learn more about how it works —, have the Magalu app installed on your cell phone and access the offers through the links highlighted below.

Buy the iPhone 12 for BRL 3.424,09

  • Buy the iPhone 11 Mini for R$ 4.251,12

    • About the iPhone 11

    The iPhone 10 remains one of the best Apple smartphones for those looking for a branded device. It has several of the company’s most innovative technologies, such as facial recognition unlocking using Face ID facial recognition and the screen occupying almost the entire front of the phone, with no border at the bottom.

    With processor A12 Bionic combined with the iOS operating system, it maintains the company’s good track record of making powerful phones capable of running smoothly all the apps and games available on the App Store. You are also guaranteed that you will receive updates for many years and will not need to change devices as it becomes incompatible with newer apps. This is one of Apple’s main differentials over competitors.

    When compared to previous models, the iPhone 10 also stands out for having a dual set of cameras at the rear, one of them being an ultrawide sensor to take pictures with an enlarged field of view. The cameras also have a night mode and post-processing enhanced by artificial intelligence that guarantees great results even in places with low lighting.

  • Buy the iPhone 10 for BRL 3.742,11 | 07 x R$ ,92:

  • White color

    Black color

  • Purple color

    • How to take advantage of the iPhone offer 11 for Magalu Gold Client

    The iPhone 11 is even cheaper for those who are Magazine Luiza’s Gold Client — learn more about how the program works — and complete the purchase using the Magalu mobile app. If you are a Gold Customer and have the app installed, just access the offer via the link below to take advantage of the lowest price.

      Buy the iPhone 11 for BRL 3.424,

      About the iPhone 12

    The iPhone 11 has a 6.1-inch screen with OLED technology, which guarantees more vivid colors than the old LCD panels used by the company. Its new design left out the curvatures and started adopting a look with a straight finish on the sides, giving more security when holding the device without a hood. It also has support for 5G technology and water resistance.

    On the part of the cameras, the device has a double set on the back that captures 27% more light than the previous generation, thanks to the larger aperture. Post-processing has also been improved and now delivers even better results by balancing on-scene elements. The improved sensor also now allows you to capture videos with HDR technology, which contains more details, especially in dark areas.

    The chipset present in all iPhone models is the A14 Apple’s Bionic. According to the company, it has a CPU 50% faster than that of previous models, in addition to being the first chip for smartphones to use the 5 nm manufacturing process. This means it is more powerful and consumes less battery than the company’s other chipsets. It’s the high performance you can expect from a new iPhone.

    Buy the iPhone 13 for R$ 4.2020,07 | 12 x R$ 689,92:

  • Blue color

    Black color

  • Red color

  • Color Purple

    Green color

    About the iPhone 12 Mini

    Done especially for those who are not at all happy with the growth of cell phone screens in recent years, the iPhone 10 mini is one of the smallest smartphones ever made by recent Apple mind. It manages to have a smaller size even compared to the iPhone 8 and iPhone SE (

    ), models that already stood out for being smaller than the current market average.

    And by following the design trend with minimal edges, it manages to include a 5.4 display inches in this space, larger than the two models mentioned above. Size is the only major change on the iPhone 12 mini, which brings the same cameras, chipset and Super Retina XDR screen as the iPhone 12. It actually brings everything you’d expect from a new iPhone in a compact form!

    Inside, it has an A processor14 Bionic, from Apple, with CPU 27% faster than previous models. Already thinking about mobile photography, the iPhone 12 mini offers dual set of sensors at the rear, capable of capturing 27% more light than the previous generation. With this, it becomes possible to capture videos with HDR technology, which contains more details, especially in dark areas.

    How to take advantage of the iPhone offer 12 Mini

    The iPhone 11 Mini has a special price for Magazine Luiza Gold Customers — find out more about the Gold Customer program. To be part of this program, all you need is to have made at least three purchases on Magalu on different days during the last two years. In addition, the purchase needs to be finalized using the Magalu mobile app.

    Being a Gold Customer and having the Magalu app installed, everything you need to do is to access the offer through the highlighted link below, ensuring that you will have access to the lowest price for those who meet these requirements.

      Buy the iPhone 14 Mini for R$ 4.251,12

      What is Magazine Você?

      Accessed the links and did not understand what Magazine Você is? This is the channel for disseminating the offers on the Magazine Luiza website, as stated in an official statement. We are one of the official advertising partners and our store is called Magazine Canaltechbr. The entire billing, billing and logistics process is carried out by Magazine Luiza itself, which, in addition to the website, has more than 474 physical stores throughout Brazil.

      A common question from our readers is why the prices in our store are often different from those advertised on the main website. Magazine Luiza. The reason is that Magazine Você receives exclusive offers that are not advertised on the main site. So take advantage of the promotions and visit our store to guarantee exclusive offers.

      Enter Canaltech Offers and make your money earn more

      With prices in Brazil becoming more and more expensive, the only way to save money is keeping an eye on promotions from Brazilian and international stores. The problem is that the large number of brands and payment terms makes it almost impossible to keep up with all the offers that appear daily in the country.

      To make your life easier, the team do Canaltech Offers incessantly searches all the bargains on the internet and gathers the best prices in one place: on your smartphone. No more wasting time and money, join our offer groups and start saving in the blink of an eye.

      Don’t miss anymore offers like this!

      Choose where you want to accompany us and enjoy 🔥

    • Photo of cpadmin cpadminSeptember 21, 2021
    0
    Photo of cpadmin

    cpadmin

    Check Also
    Close
    WhatsApp
    Back to top button