surface-pro-8-leaks-with-design-expected-for-years;-book-4-can-be-bold-format

Microsoft marks event to announce new Surface devices

An image shared by the user Shadow_Leak on Twitter details what would be the new Surface Pro 8. In Chinese, you can read that the model could come with new Intel processors 13th generation, screen of 22 inches with refresh rate of 120 Hz, Windows factory and Thunderbolt connectivity.

However, unlike what is shown above, the device image refers to a Surface Pro X with wallpaper changed from default to Windows background 13.

As you can compare with the real image below, we have the same angle, same body, same screen with thin edges on the sides and same red keyboard with Surface Pen positioned next to the display.

True Surface Pro X image and rendering (Image: Replay/Microsoft)

Despite the wrong rendering of Surface Pro 8, WindowsCentral journalist Zac Bowden points out that the specs listed in the first image look accurate and that the real Surface Pro 8″ is similar but not identical to this .”

What Microsoft should present in 11 of September?

While it is certain that the Surface Pro 8 will be one of the main models at the event, there are other strong indications that Microsoft may present the new generation of its foldable smartphone with powerful hardware, in addition of a boldly designed Surface Book 4 and a new updated Surface Go.

Leaks point out that the Surface Go 3 can ship with up to 8GB of RAM and Intel Pentium Gold processors Y and Intel Core i3 1024Y for more affordable prices, keeping the same pleasant design as the previous generation.

One of the most curious projects expected to be announced at the event could be the new Surface Book 4, which can also be called Surface Laptop Pro, or Surface Laptop Studio.

Tom Warren, renowned journalist and senior editor from The Verge, from It points out that the above renderings are “surprisingly close to reality.”

The model was leaked a few weeks ago showing in its patents a curious floating screen mechanism, resulting in a look similar to the iPad Pro and Air when connected to Magic Keyboard — but with the difference that the Surface would have no detachable screen and its main components would be under the keyboard.