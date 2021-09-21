how-to-delete-an-account-on-pubg-mobile

PUBG Mobile (Android | iOS) is the mobile version of battle royale
- released in
by PUBG Corporation. The application hit stores two years later, impresses for its graphic quality and great customization, owing nothing to the original. Such quality resulted in the growth of the already huge community that the title had.
As I said, the game pushes the cell phone to the limit and maybe your device can’t handle it, or it just isn’t the game for you. If you want to delete a PUBG Mobile account, today Canaltech has prepared a tutorial. Come with us!
How to delete a PUBG Mobile account
Step 1: Go to the Krafton Accounts website and login with the credentials you used to create the bill.
Step 2: a new page will open, click on “Personal information” on the left side.
Step 4: a window will open to confirm, remember that this decision it is final and it is not possible to recover the account after that. Enter the password and click Delete Krafton ID”.
And this closes the game account, it is necessary to create one in case you want to return to the game in the future.
