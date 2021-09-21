How to delete an account on PUBG mobile

PUBG Mobile (Android | iOS) is the mobile version of battle royale

    released in

    by PUBG Corporation. The application hit stores two years later, impresses for its graphic quality and great customization, owing nothing to the original. Such quality resulted in the growth of the already huge community that the title had.

    As I said, the game pushes the cell phone to the limit and maybe your device can’t handle it, or it just isn’t the game for you. If you want to delete a PUBG Mobile account, today Canaltech has prepared a tutorial. Come with us!

    How to delete a PUBG Mobile account

    Step 1: Go to the Krafton Accounts website and login with the credentials you used to create the bill.

      Access the site with the credentials used to create the account or through social media (Image: Rodrigo Folter/Screencapture)

    Step 2: a new page will open, click on “Personal information” on the left side.

      Go to “Personal Information” to be able to delete your account (Image: Rodrigo Folter/Screenshot)

      Step 3: some information will appear on the screen and the last one is “Delete Krafton ID”, click “Change” and then “Delete”.

Select delete to close the account (Image: Rodrigo Folter/Screenshot )

Step 4: a window will open to confirm, remember that this decision it is final and it is not possible to recover the account after that. Enter the password and click Delete Krafton ID”.

And this closes the game account, it is necessary to create one in case you want to return to the game in the future.

