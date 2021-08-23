Startup launches digital vaccine portfolio to facilitate the return to face-to-face

The vaccination of COVID of the Brazilian population is already a digital process, as each person has access to their pixel version of the paper card with the Connect SUS app. But White Tents, a startup from São Paulo, developed this Monday (23) the Immune app, a broader digital portfolio, which gathers vaccination data from a greater number of people, such as families and company teams.

The cloud solution, which is also a mobile application (iOS | Android), allows centralizing data on vaccines already taken and future ones by family members, company employees and school students. It stores information such as the vaccine manufacturer, dates, place of vaccination and alerts about the deadline for returning to the health center to take a new dose.

Martin Hoberman, CEO and co-founder of White Tents (Courtesy/White Tents)

The startup’s idea is to provide school managers, corporate human resources executives and authorities with information to “promote proactive vaccination policies or quickly react to any outbreaks of infectious diseases.” According to White Tents, the solution’s data processing is encrypted and follows the rules of the LGPD (General Data Protection Law).

The platform is being tested at Hospital Albert Einstein, in São Paulo, in its internal vaccination campaigns and for third parties. The startup’s goal is to capture 3 million users and 1 thousand companies by the end of 2022.

“A person who cares for their aging parents needs to have an easy, detailed record of when they were vaccinated against the flu,” argues Martin Hoberman, CEO and co-founder of White Tents. “When this data is systematized and detailed in the cloud, accessing and sharing information is extremely agile and easy.”

Digitization of COVID data has been considered a strong possibility for the coming months, when the pandemic is expected to cool down in Brazil and worldwide. The tourism and entertainment sectors, for example, believe in a digital passport that gathers travelers’ vaccination information.

