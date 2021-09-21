how-to-change-screen-active-time-on-iphone

Have you ever had the feeling that your iPhone screen turns off too quickly while reading a text or exchanging messages? This happens, by default, every seconds, a time determined by Apple to save the device’s energy.

How to check the iPhone battery on the Apple Watch

It’s bad to use a charger or fake cable on iPhone?

How to turn call forwarding on or off on iPhone

How customize the iPhone home screen

Although some activities on the iPhone prevent screen locks — such as watching videos and enjoying games —, in general, you might end up being surprised that your user experience is interrupted with the screen turning off automatically.

The good news is that the iPhone operating system, iOS, allows you to change active screen time: from 1 to 5 minutes in duration. Or, if you wish, you can choose to have the screen always on, only blocking if you press the side button.