How to change screen active time on iPhone

Photo of cpadmin cpadminSeptember 21, 2021
0
how-to-change-screen-active-time-on-iphone

Have you ever had the feeling that your iPhone screen turns off too quickly while reading a text or exchanging messages? This happens, by default, every seconds, a time determined by Apple to save the device’s energy.

  • How to check the iPhone battery on the Apple Watch
  • It’s bad to use a charger or fake cable on iPhone?
  • How to turn call forwarding on or off on iPhone
  • How customize the iPhone home screen

Although some activities on the iPhone prevent screen locks — such as watching videos and enjoying games —, in general, you might end up being surprised that your user experience is interrupted with the screen turning off automatically.

The good news is that the iPhone operating system, iOS, allows you to change active screen time: from 1 to 5 minutes in duration. Or, if you wish, you can choose to have the screen always on, only blocking if you press the side button.

Want to catch up on the best tech news of the day? Go and subscribe to our new channel on youtube, Canaltech News.

Every day a summary of the main news in the tech world for you!

Check how to change the active screen time easily in the iPhone settings. You can also use this tutorial for an iPad and an iPod Touch.

Step 1:

open the Settings app. Then go to “Screen and Brightness”.

Enter the “Screen and Brightness” section in the iPhone settings – Screenshot: Thiago Furquim (Canaltech )

Step 2:

Enter the “Automatic Lock” section.

Enter the active screen time settings in “Automatic Lock” – Screenshot: Thiago Furquim (Canaltech)

Step 3:

Choose a new screen active time duration .

Choose the active screen time – Screenshot: Thiago Furquim (Canaltech)

Did you like this article?

Subscribe your email on Canaltech to receive daily updates with the latest news from the world of technology.

505690

Photo of cpadmin cpadminSeptember 21, 2021
0
Photo of cpadmin

cpadmin

Back to top button