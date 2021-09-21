it-will-take-200-million-years-to-find-aliens,-says-study

For many astronomers and theoretical scientists, the existence of alien life forms is a certainty, we just don’t have the technology capable of finding them. The SETI (Search for Extraterrestrial Intelligence) institute is one of the best examples of science that takes this research seriously, but the tools are still very limited, making it difficult to know where to look. A new study, however, points in some directions.

Aliens may have visited Earth millions of years ago, in this scientist’s view



Here’s how an alien species could occupy the galaxy in 1 billion years

There are viruses on other worlds beyond the Earth?

In recent decades, initiatives such as SETI have been guided by conjectures, concepts and formulas subject to high degrees of uncertainty . With this in mind, the authors of the new study proposed using some of these concepts and mathematics to simulate where and when we could find other civilizations — which, for successful contact, must be able to spread across the universe, that is, technological.

There are many factors favorable to the search for alien life, such as our very existence and the proof that there are millions of other potentially habitable planets. The problem is that not all of them could provide the conditions necessary for life to develop to the most advanced stage we know – our own. Without this development, the chances of finding “someone” are very unlikely.