rarity!-shark-egg-seen-for-the-2nd-time-in-less-than-a-month-in-pernambuco

In the region of Morro São José, in Fernando de Noronha, Pernambuco, something rare was caught for the second time in less than a month: a shark’s egg. The person who found the egg this time was Erivaldo Alves Silva, a surfer and local fisherman also known as Nego Noronha, during a dive.
The first meeting took place on the day 20 of August near Resurreta, on Rata Island, by photographer Renato Magalhães, and the second happened on the day 10 September, last Tuesday. The shark egg is also known as a mermaid pouch capsule, and the egg in question was a sandpaper shark species. The sighting, according to specialist and fishing engineer Léo Veras, is good news.
"This is evidence that the shark population is growing in Noronha. The nurse shark, fortunately, leaves this breeding trail. In places where there are many predators, such as sharks, the base of the food chain is healthy", told the professional to G1. He also says that the species reproduces every two years, being born around 20 to 30 puppies at each pregnancy. Veras says that baby sharks come out of the egg still inside the female, which only then expel the egg and the baby, which is born with about 30 centimeters long.
Source: G1
