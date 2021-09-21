samsung-presents-details-of-the-200-mp-sensor-that-should-be-on-the-galaxy-s23

Samsung has officially introduced the ISOCELL HP1 sensor from 100 MP at the beginning of the month, but recently the brand showed more details on how it works, and what its main features are. The component can make its debut on smartphones with Xiaomi 21 Ultra — really that this information is not yet confirmed — and should also be equipped on the Galaxy S28 Ultra.

In addition to 200 MP, the brand also highlights the pixel-binning feature. It consists of grouping multiple pixels, which helps in capturing light in darker environments, to bring brighter photos with less noise. For everyday situations, it features a hybrid 4×4 pixel-binning technology, which intelligently adjusts the positioning of the pixels depending on the light conditions and other aspects.

The result is a sensor that works with 28 MP, but with pixels of 1,28 micrometer — measurement considered large for this type of device. Also, in extremely low light situations, pixel-binning can reach up to 12 to 1, which provides photos of , 5 MP with pixels of 2,108 micrometers.

The side effect of using pixel-binning so intensely is that it can cause large color inaccuracies in images. Samsung does not mention this situation, but in general it is possible to fix the problem via software, in the final processing of the image. Pixel-binning groups pixels for better capture of light (Image: Disclosure/Samsung)

The South Korean brand also introduced Smart-ISO, which is a feature to adjust the ISO intelligently according to environmental conditions. The variables are basically the same as pixel-binning: in dark places, High ISO mode increases the amount of light in the final image (at the cost of some level of grain), and in bright places Low ISO gives priority to a balance of correct colors and no supersaturation. Furthermore, the multisampling technology is able to recognize multiple data provided by the sensor and optimize them to generate an image with less noise.

Samsung explained that the HP1 supports Staggered HDR, which has a maximum dynamic range of 100 dB. These are levels close to those seen in the human eye, that is, it is possible to expect very balanced photos in practically any type of environment, without underexposed areas or with blown-out highlights. The HP1 also brings the Double Super PD, with more auto focus points and greater precision for capturing fast moving images, such as cars or animals, for example.

For video, the company reported that the sensor supports 8K recording — before the official release of the HP1, it was even rumored to have a capacity of up to 16K, but the information did not materialize. The biggest news in this regard is the fact that the image should have a larger field of view (ie with less crop) compared to the sensor 108 MP equipped on Galaxy S21 Ultra. Also in relation to previous smartphones, the HP1 should also bring smoother 8K videos, as it supports recording in up to 28 fps, against only 28 fps of models already released.

