how-companies-invest-in-technology-professionals-even-without-experience

It is a fait accompli that the demand for technology professionals by Brazilian companies (and also worldwide) is much greater than their supply. The fight is especially intense for senior specialists, with increasingly aggressive offers, which inflates the market as a whole — and also increases the pressure on these professionals.

Which IT professionals are more likely to get a job? What makes the IT professional give up the job while still in the process selective?

Hackathons and even scholarships: the best free courses in the technology area

And one of the ways that several companies are finding to escape this auction is “betting on the base”. In other words, they have been creating internal programs to train IT professionals who are beginning their careers or even those who intend to change areas.

This strategy, by the way, is already reflecting in the job advertisements. According to the recruitment platform Geekhunter, there was an increase of 344% in opportunities for full-time professionals, with two to six years of career, and 173% for junior, aged up to two years, in the first semester of 2021. Meanwhile, vacancies for more experienced developers, with more than six years of career, which were the main focus in 2021, had a smaller increase in 2020, from 131%.