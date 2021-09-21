how-companies-invest-in-technology-professionals-even-without-experience

It is a fait accompli that the demand for technology professionals by Brazilian companies (and also worldwide) is much greater than their supply. The fight is especially intense for senior specialists, with increasingly aggressive offers, which inflates the market as a whole — and also increases the pressure on these professionals.
- What makes the IT professional give up the job while still in the process selective?
- Hackathons and even scholarships: the best free courses in the technology area
- Which IT professionals are more likely to get a job?
And one of the ways that several companies are finding to escape this auction is “betting on the base”. In other words, they have been creating internal programs to train IT professionals who are beginning their careers or even those who intend to change areas.
This strategy, by the way, is already reflecting in the job advertisements. According to the recruitment platform Geekhunter, there was an increase of 344% in opportunities for full-time professionals, with two to six years of career, and 173% for junior, aged up to two years, in the first semester of 2021. Meanwhile, vacancies for more experienced developers, with more than six years of career, which were the main focus in 2021, had a smaller increase in 2020, from 131%.
Want to catch up on the best tech news of the day? Go and subscribe to our new channel on youtube, Canaltech News.
Every day a summary of the main news in the tech world for you! “Hiring more experienced profiles is challenging. Often times , HRs can’t find the professional they need in the time they expect”, analyzes Tomás Ferrari, CEO and founder of GeekHunter
. “The consequence of this are vacancies open for longer and delayed projects. Therefore, more and more companies have changed the way they act, realizing which professional is open to opportunities and directing efforts to help them in their development”. Companies bet on “house silver” One of the companies that uses the strategy of training less experienced IT professionals at home is
WK Sistemas
, specialized in development of business management software (ERP). Headquartered in Blumenau (SC), the company launched, in May this year, the immersion program for developers “#Chega++”. The objective of the initiative was to train people who already had some experience with systems development in the languages and technologies used in the company. Those selected were hired with a formal contract and paid from the first day of the course, which lasted three months. “Finding qualified professionals is not always easy”, comments Cláudia Rutzen, WK Administrative Director. “For this reason, we invested in some internal training programs and everyone wins: the employee, who becomes a specialist in the area, and the company, which now has a much more qualified staff.” In addition to the “# Chega++”, the company also has a recurring internship program and today it has 225 employees. The multinational hosting websites and online services
HostGator
created, last year, the Starter , a program for employees from any area who want to become developers. Over six months, participants divide their time between activities in the sector of origin and training. If approved, they can migrate to the new area. “With the program, we help in career transition, a difficult move for professionals from all areas, and we are still able to absorb new talents”, af irma
Giulianna Boscardin, head of people at HostGator A edtech Tera
, in turn, serves companies of different sizes that invest in internal training. The startup offers programs with classes 30% online, live and in format bootcamp . She works with Product Management, User Experience Design, Digital Marketing, Data Analytics courses and Data Science, qualifying employees from more than 200 companies, including Itaú and IFood. In addition, she already graduated more than 6,000 students in search of opportunities in the Technology area. ” The way adults qualify for the labor market is in an accelerated process of disruption and the trend is that each Companies are increasingly taking the lead in training”, analyzes
Leandro Herrera, founder and CEO of Tera
. “People will seek to transition careers or develop to advance professionally and traditional methods of education won’t do it.” Even if they don’t have a program anymore advanced external training, other companies are betting on patience with newcomers, so that they understand not only the technologies that will be used, but also the area in which their new employer operates. Uma one of them is the trendy Nubank. For people just starting their careers, fintech offers a longer integration period for less experienced ones. “In this integration they can learn more about the market Nubank operates, the products and technology, as well as train and be able to prepare to work within the areas,” stated
Silvia Kihara, Nubank’s Global Technology Recruitment Leader
, in an interview recent to Canaltec H. “It is important to remember that, regardless of seniority level, Nubank does not require people to already know how to program with the technologies used in the company’s day-to-day activities, there is already plenty of room for learning and structures that support Nubankers on this journey.
.
More patience with the “newbies”
Every day a summary of the main news in the tech world for you!
“Hiring more experienced profiles is challenging. Often times , HRs can’t find the professional they need in the time they expect”, analyzes Tomás Ferrari, CEO and founder of GeekHunter
. “The consequence of this are vacancies open for longer and delayed projects. Therefore, more and more companies have changed the way they act, realizing which professional is open to opportunities and directing efforts to help them in their development”. Companies bet on “house silver” One of the companies that uses the strategy of training less experienced IT professionals at home is
WK Sistemas
, specialized in development of business management software (ERP). Headquartered in Blumenau (SC), the company launched, in May this year, the immersion program for developers “#Chega++”. The objective of the initiative was to train people who already had some experience with systems development in the languages and technologies used in the company. Those selected were hired with a formal contract and paid from the first day of the course, which lasted three months. “Finding qualified professionals is not always easy”, comments Cláudia Rutzen, WK Administrative Director. “For this reason, we invested in some internal training programs and everyone wins: the employee, who becomes a specialist in the area, and the company, which now has a much more qualified staff.” In addition to the “# Chega++”, the company also has a recurring internship program and today it has 225 employees. The multinational hosting websites and online services
HostGator
created, last year, the Starter , a program for employees from any area who want to become developers. Over six months, participants divide their time between activities in the sector of origin and training. If approved, they can migrate to the new area. “With the program, we help in career transition, a difficult move for professionals from all areas, and we are still able to absorb new talents”, af irma
Giulianna Boscardin, head of people at HostGator
. “The consequence of this are vacancies open for longer and delayed projects. Therefore, more and more companies have changed the way they act, realizing which professional is open to opportunities and directing efforts to help them in their development”.
Companies bet on “house silver”
One of the companies that uses the strategy of training less experienced IT professionals at home is
WK Sistemas
, specialized in development of business management software (ERP). Headquartered in Blumenau (SC), the company launched, in May this year, the immersion program for developers “#Chega++”. The objective of the initiative was to train people who already had some experience with systems development in the languages and technologies used in the company. Those selected were hired with a formal contract and paid from the first day of the course, which lasted three months.
“Finding qualified professionals is not always easy”, comments Cláudia Rutzen, WK Administrative Director. “For this reason, we invested in some internal training programs and everyone wins: the employee, who becomes a specialist in the area, and the company, which now has a much more qualified staff.” In addition to the “# Chega++”, the company also has a recurring internship program and today it has 225 employees.
The multinational hosting websites and online services
HostGator
created, last year, the Starter
, a program for employees from any area who want to become developers. Over six months, participants divide their time between activities in the sector of origin and training. If approved, they can migrate to the new area.
“With the program, we help in career transition, a difficult move for professionals from all areas, and we are still able to absorb new talents”, af irma
Giulianna Boscardin, head of people at HostGator
A edtech Tera
, in turn, serves companies of different sizes that invest in internal training. The startup offers programs with classes 30% online, live and in format bootcamp . She works with Product Management, User Experience Design, Digital Marketing, Data Analytics courses and Data Science, qualifying employees from more than 200 companies, including Itaú and IFood. In addition, she already graduated more than 6,000 students in search of opportunities in the Technology area. ” The way adults qualify for the labor market is in an accelerated process of disruption and the trend is that each Companies are increasingly taking the lead in training”, analyzes
Leandro Herrera, founder and CEO of Tera
. “People will seek to transition careers or develop to advance professionally and traditional methods of education won’t do it.”
, in turn, serves companies of different sizes that invest in internal training. The startup offers programs with classes 30% online, live and in format bootcamp
. She works with
Product Management, User Experience Design, Digital Marketing, Data Analytics
courses and Data Science, qualifying employees from more than 200 companies, including Itaú and IFood. In addition, she already graduated more than 6,000 students in search of opportunities in the Technology area.
” The way adults qualify for the labor market is in an accelerated process of disruption and the trend is that each Companies are increasingly taking the lead in training”, analyzes
Leandro Herrera, founder and CEO of Tera
. “People will seek to transition careers or develop to advance professionally and traditional methods of education won’t do it.”
Even if they don’t have a program anymore advanced external training, other companies are betting on patience with newcomers, so that they understand not only the technologies that will be used, but also the area in which their new employer operates.
Uma one of them is the trendy Nubank. For people just starting their careers, fintech offers a longer integration period for less experienced ones. “In this integration they can learn more about the market Nubank operates, the products and technology, as well as train and be able to prepare to work within the areas,” stated
Silvia Kihara, Nubank’s Global Technology Recruitment Leader
, in an interview recent to Canaltec H. “It is important to remember that, regardless of seniority level, Nubank does not require people to already know how to program with the technologies used in the company’s day-to-day activities, there is already plenty of room for learning and structures that support Nubankers
on this journey.
RD Station, a company specialized in the development of Software as a Service (SaaS) focused on the growth of medium and small companies, it also invests heavily in internal training, including for many of the open positions in the area of Technology it doesn’t even require a university degree.
“We have a technical mentoring program, where we train people on the team with the potential to be mentors and connect them with other people in the RD who are looking for technical training”, he explained
Paula Hameister, Tech Talent Acquisition Team Leader at RD Station.
“Another initiative we are most proud of is our internship program 1024, the Valley of Home Tech. It was 30% focused on people who were starting in the technology career and had a schedule of intensive training, reconciled with work within the areas and 1:1 mentoring with senior people on the team (today these people are top performers within their areas).
The union is strength… or rather, the devs
Those who have it come “betting on the base ” to meet the demand for IT professionals are companies from Santa Catarina. According to a survey by the Santa Catarina Technology Association (ACATE), technology-based companies in the state estimate to open more than 16 thousand new vacancies until 500848 — more than half of them for developers.
And to strengthen the matrix of professional training, the entity launched, in partnership with SENAI, the
DEVinHouse
, a nine-month developer training program with full scholarships. Partner companies participate in the project as sponsors, help define the contents of the classes and commit to hiring part of the graduates. In the first class, the partner was Softplan, one of the largest software developers in Brazil, which, even before completing the course, had already hired students.
“DEVinHouse’s expectation is to start training 225 developers this year”, explains ACATE president Iomani Engelmann. “Thus, we can supply companies with qualified people, generating income and employment, in addition to providing talent to organizations anywhere in the world, through remote work.”
Did you like this article?
Subscribe your email on Canaltech to receive daily updates with the latest news from the world of technology.
500848
2023 500848