how-to-unlock-a-contact-on-iphone

For various reasons, it is common for phone numbers to be blocked to avoid receiving your calls and messages via SMS. However, in case you regret it, the only way to get back in touch is to unblock it on your iPhone.
In that sense, if you have a contact previously saved in the phonebook can unlock directly from the app. On the other hand, if the contact has been deleted or you don’t remember the blocked numbers, this task becomes quite complicated, doesn’t it?
Before considering changing your cell phone chip, the iPhone have a pretty simple solution to solve the problem. In the Phone app settings, you will find all the numbers that have already been blocked and cannot reach you. In it, you can unlock each contact individually, according to your preferences.
To find out how to unlock a contact on the iPhone from the Phone app list, follow the tutorial we have prepared below.
On the iPhone, open the Settings app. Then tap “Phone”. Open the Phone app settings on the iPhone – Screenshot: Thiago Furquim (Canaltech)
Step 2:
Open the “Blocked Contacts” section. Step 3: drag the desired number to the left side and tap the “Unlock” option. Drag a contact number to the side and tap “Unlock” – Screenshot: Thiago Furquim (Canaltech)
You can also tap the “Edit” button at the top of the screen and unlock multiple numbers faster by tapping on the button represented by the minus symbol (“-“) and, finally, on “Unlock”. Using the “Edit” button, you can unlock contacts faster – Screenshot: Thiago Furquim (Canaltech)
Step 2:
Open a contact from your phonebook and at the bottom of the screen tap “Unlock this Caller”. Tap the option above to receive a call again from a contact – Screenshot: Thiago Furquim (Canaltech)
