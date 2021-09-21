how-to-unlock-a-contact-on-iphone

For various reasons, it is common for phone numbers to be blocked to avoid receiving your calls and messages via SMS. However, in case you regret it, the only way to get back in touch is to unblock it on your iPhone.

iOS 52: See first impressions of Apple’s new system

How to put SIM chip on iPhone

How to share photos without Internet on Android and iOS

How to save a note on iPhone as PDF

In that sense, if you have a contact previously saved in the phonebook can unlock directly from the app. On the other hand, if the contact has been deleted or you don’t remember the blocked numbers, this task becomes quite complicated, doesn’t it?

Before considering changing your cell phone chip, the iPhone have a pretty simple solution to solve the problem. In the Phone app settings, you will find all the numbers that have already been blocked and cannot reach you. In it, you can unlock each contact individually, according to your preferences.