what-does-a-city-need-to-be-considered-a-“smart-city”?

The term Smart City is widely talked about on the internet, but it’s not that new. This name is widely used for cities considered to be modern and that have characteristics of efficiency, sustainability and connectivity in their socioeconomic system. Barely comparing, this is how it was in the transition from cell phones to what we know today as smartphones.
But what does a city need to be considered “smart” or “smart city”? If the concept foresees that everything must be connected and interconnected so that people can enjoy these benefits, our eyes must turn to online services and products, right? More or less. More practical and management aspects are also considered, such as the economy, public spending, mobility and even the ease of getting around to other countries.
With this in mind, we have separated some of the criteria used for a city to be considered smart city
Environment
The growth of cities must always be linked to environmental preservation and sustainability. According to the UN, a smart city must always have its carbon dioxide and methane emission rates below the global average. In addition, access to basic sanitation is essential in these places, as it prevents the spread of diseases and pollution.
Public spending
Public sector spending is critical when thinking about smart cities. The efficiency of the public machine can determine the success of a city in several other aspects, such as the environment itself, the economy and even technology.
