what-does-a-city-need-to-be-considered-a-“smart-city”?

The term Smart City is widely talked about on the internet, but it’s not that new. This name is widely used for cities considered to be modern and that have characteristics of efficiency, sustainability and connectivity in their socioeconomic system. Barely comparing, this is how it was in the transition from cell phones to what we know today as smartphones.

But what does a city need to be considered “smart” or “smart city”? If the concept foresees that everything must be connected and interconnected so that people can enjoy these benefits, our eyes must turn to online services and products, right? More or less. More practical and management aspects are also considered, such as the economy, public spending, mobility and even the ease of getting around to other countries.

With this in mind, we have separated some of the criteria used for a city to be considered smart city

. Want to catch up on the best tech news of the day? Access and subscribe to our new channel on youtube, Canaltech News. Every day a summary of the main news of the tech world for you! Environment The growth of cities must always be linked to environmental preservation and sustainability. According to the UN, a smart city must always have its carbon dioxide and methane emission rates below the global average. In addition, access to basic sanitation is essential in these places, as it prevents the spread of diseases and pollution. Curitiba, the capital of Paraná (Image: Reproduction/twentyphotos/Envato) Public spending Public sector spending is critical when thinking about smart cities. The efficiency of the public machine can determine the success of a city in several other aspects, such as the environment itself, the economy and even technology. Mobility and Urbanism Cities with a high degree of mobility and with high grades in urbanization are closer to being considered smart cities. A very clear example of how a city can achieve a high level in this regard is Amsterdam, which manages to combine cars, trains and bicycles with great safety, in addition to being urbanistically well developed, with well paved and monitored streets. São Paulo was again elected the smartest city do Brasil (Image: Reproduction/twenty10photos/Envato) Technology, connectivity and innovation When we think about technology nowadays, it is impossible not to think about connectivity. With the advancement of the internet around the world, big cities need to present differentials to be considered smart. The indicators for this to be measured are the percentages of homes with access to the internet, broadband and mobile telephony. The issue of innovation is also present, with urban and technological solutions for the daily lives of the population. Smart cities in Brazil According to the Connected Smart Cities ranking, São Paulo is the “smart” city in Brazil. The ranking also points out that four of the top smart cities in the country are in the state of São Paulo. Check the ranking: São Paulo/SP







Florianópolis/SC

Curitiba/PR Campinas/SP Vitória/ES São Caetano do Sul/SP

