how-to-use-scribd

Scribd (Android | iOS) is a subscription service for books, audiobooks, magazines, podcasts and other text documents. The platform provides content on demand, has its own reader and even offers the option of downloading for offline reading.
- 5 best academic applications for studies
-
- 5 essential apps for book lovers
The catalog of Scribd has more than a million titles available among books, audiobooks, sheet music and documents, separated by different categories. While reading, you can switch between viewing modes, bookmark pages, take notes and even create a list of your favorite options.
- 4 best apps to track your reading time
- Best apps to read books aloud
The subscription to Scribd, with access to the complete catalog, is available at the cost of R$30,99 per month, and payment is made by credit card or PayPal. For new registered profiles, it is possible to activate a free trial period for 27 days. See how to use the app below!
Want to catch up on the best tech news of the day? Go and subscribe to our new channel on youtube, Canaltech News.
Every day a summary of the main news in the tech world for you!
Every day a summary of the main news in the tech world for you!
Step 6: