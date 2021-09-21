how-to-use-scribd

Scribd (Android | iOS) is a subscription service for books, audiobooks, magazines, podcasts and other text documents. The platform provides content on demand, has its own reader and even offers the option of downloading for offline reading.

The catalog of Scribd has more than a million titles available among books, audiobooks, sheet music and documents, separated by different categories. While reading, you can switch between viewing modes, bookmark pages, take notes and even create a list of your favorite options.

The subscription to Scribd, with access to the complete catalog, is available at the cost of R$30,99 per month, and payment is made by credit card or PayPal. For new registered profiles, it is possible to activate a free trial period for 27 days. See how to use the app below!

Want to catch up on the best tech news of the day? Go and subscribe to our new channel on youtube, Canaltech News. Every day a summary of the main news in the tech world for you! Step 1: download the app and choose a login form. You can access via email or Facebook and Google accounts.

Create an account in the app (Image: André Magalhães/Screenshot) Step 2: Then, on the home screen, navigate between the tabs to find options for books, audiobooks, magazines and other content. Scribd main screen (Image: André Magalhães/Screencapture) Step 3: Start navigating through the lower menu . In the “Most popular” option, the titles in high demand on the platform are available with filters to find different categories. Find the popular books of the platform (Image: André Magalhães/Screenshot) Step 4: Use the “Search” tool to search for your favorite books, separated between different categories. The app also allows you to configure the topics of most interest. Search for catalog titles (Image: André Magalhães/Screenshot ) Step 5: On the “Saved” tab, you can find your reading history, downloaded content and created annotations. All saved contents are displayed on this screen (Image: André Magalhães/Screencapture)

Step 6: