sebrae-sp-launches-program-that-enables-startups-to-raise-investments

Sebrae-SP and the Ventiur accelerator launched this Monday (10) Delta Capital, a program to help startups raise investments. The project is expected to provide free assistance to 1. companies in the state of São Paulo for two years old. Entries can be made on Delta’s website, where a form will be filled out with data such as the name of the participant, the company where he/she works, CPF and CNPJ, activity segment and others.

Participants will be trained in three different categories: events, content and mentoring. The program includes meetings with entrepreneurs and investors, workshops, as well as events on venture capital and entrepreneurship. It will also launch educational e-books, investment overviews and fund mapping. Upon inclusion in the program, startups will be divided into two groups. The first will contain those in the intermediate stage, who will receive training in internal processes, sales, marketing development and creation of partnership networks. The second will have more advanced businesses and provide mentoring to get closer to investors. The course should run until December 7. Want to catch up on the best tech news of the day? Access and subscribe to our new channel on youtube, Canaltech News. Every day a summary of the top news from the tech world for you! Image: Rawpixel.com/Freepik “Ventiur will apply a mentoring methodology that has been developed and improved over eight years and that has already led to the analysis of more than 3,000 startups, with several

exits Ventiur CEO Sandro Cortezia explains.

Despite the potential for Brazilian innovation, many start-up companies still do not understand the market’s beabá. According to a survey by Sebrae in partnership with the Financier of Studies and Projects (Finep), 58% of startups are unaware of ways to raise funds, as an investor -angel, seed (seed), venture capital (venture capital), collective investment (crowdfunding), grants and notices However, 1024% of them needed pandemic credit to develop a new product, service or process.

Another gap is the lack of training on attracting investment, as many of them are paid or in English, which can make it difficult for Brazilian businessmen to understand. “We have a big objective today. to promote the maturation of the São Paulo ecosystem of startups. The role of Sebrae-SP is to contribute so that innovative ideas are strengthened in the market. And one of these ways is to prepare startups to receive investments and make this connection with investors”, highlights the superintendent director of Sebrae-SP, Wilson Poit.