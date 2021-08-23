Gamescom 2021: how to watch, confirmed games and more

The 2021 edition of Gamescom, one of the biggest video game events in the world, starts this Wednesday (25th) and runs until Friday, August 27th. So that you don’t miss any news, Canaltech has separated the times, days and how to watch the attractions to stay tuned in the news.

live presentations

Xbox – 08/24, at 2 pm

Before Gamescom 2021 starts, Xbox will host a live stream this Tuesday (24). The presentation will be 90 minutes long and promises to reveal exclusive game news from Xbox Games Studios and other third-party brand partners. Can we expect any announcements about Halo: Infinite?

Where to watch: You can follow Xbox live on the company’s official channels on Twitch, YouTube, Faceboook and Twitter.

Opening Night Live – 25/08, at 3pm

To kick off Gamescom 2021, the traditional Opening Night Live broadcast will take place, organized by journalist and presenter Geoff Keighley. On Twitter, he has already promised that the live will be two hours long and should include ads for games like Call of Duty: Vanguard, Death Stranding: Director’s Cut, Far Cry 6, SIFU and many others.

Where to Watch: Opening Night Live will be streamed on Twitch by Gamescom and YouTube at The Game Awards.

Awesome Indies – 08/26, at 3pm

The presentation promises news, trailers and gameplay of independent games. We still don’t know, however, which games should feature in the broadcast.

Where to watch: Twitch from Gamescom.

Future Games Show – 26/08, at 5pm

Also on Thursday, we will be able to follow a live broadcast of the Future Game Show, which should feature games from various studios around the world. The presentation promises to show content from at least 40 games.

Where to watch: Twitch from Gamescom.

confirmed companies

Gamescom will be broadcast on official event channels on Twitch, Youtube and Tiktok (@gamescom). Among the confirmed studios, we have:

505 Games Activision Aerosoft Assemble Entertainment Astragon Entertainment Bandai Namco Electronic Arts Gamevil Com2us Europe Headup Koch Media Konami NExT Studios (Tencent Games) SEGA Europe Team17 Thunderful Games Ubisoft Wargaming Xbox

Are you waiting for any specific ad? Let us know in the comments for which Gamescom event you are most excited about.

